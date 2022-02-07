5 films Awkwafina starred in, from Crazy Rich Asians to Ocean's 8

Born and raised in New York City, Awkwafina has worked hard over the past 15 years to carve out a niche in the entertainment world, and she's had plenty of success so far.

The 33-year-old began her career on television before going on to become a bonafide Hollywood star. Not only does Awkwafina have a slew of cinematic credits under her belt, but she also has a few projects in the works.

While there's no doubt that she has a lot more to offer the world, she's already accomplished a lot. With that in mind, we look at the top five films of her career so far.

5 Awkwafina films you must watch

1) The Angry Birds Movie 2

Most know Awkwafina from her live-action appearances, but she is also a fantastic voice actress. She's been in a number of animated films, but The Angry Birds Movie 2 is by far one of her best. Her ability to bring Courtney to life is a true testament to her brilliance.

Although some people believe voice acting is simple, portraying a wide range of moods and emotions without the ability to use real body language is extremely tough. Fans of her voice work will be thrilled to learn that she has some more voice roles coming up in the near future.

2) Jumanji: The Next Level

When the original Jumanji was released, Awkwafina was still a child. From watching the film as a fan to starring in Jumanji: The Next Level, it must have been an incredible experience for her. Furthermore, it was a fantastic acting opportunity.

It was evident as soon as her character, Ming Fleetfoot, appeared on-screen that the actress was going to put on a tremendous performance, and she did. The film also demonstrated her ability to keep up with some of the industry's greatest personalities.

3) Ocean's 8

Awkwafina's first major film role was in Ocean's 8, and aside from delivering her trademark comedic performance, she also demonstrated plenty of range.

Most people anticipated that her performance would pale in contrast to that of the big stars she was sharing the screen with. But that was not the case; she showcased her capability with a fantastic performance.

4) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Awkwafina's most recent cinematic role, and it may be her most significant yet.

In the film, Akwafina plays Katy, who is the best friend of the main character. Despite the fact that she isn't the film's main protagonist, she nonetheless shines brightly. The film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, has even officially lauded her efforts.

5) Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians was one of the most successful films of 2018, based on the novel of the same name. It was also the first popular film since the early 1990s to feature an almost entirely Chinese cast.

As with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, she played the main character's best friend, but stole the show in many ways. Not only did she possess all the attributes one would desire in a real-life best friend, but also provided humorous relief at all times.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee