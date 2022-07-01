"I love J-Hope": K-pop soloist Jessi reveals her new BTS bias on Instagram

Choosing one's favorite group and favorite idol may just be one of the most difficult things a K-pop fan has to do. Even K-pop celebrities themselves do not find it easy to pick their bias.

Korean-American soloist Jessi, whose real name is Jessica Ho, had a tough time when it came to choosing her bias from K-pop boy group BTS.

With every member of BTS being talented, charismatic, and charming, it is no wonder that ARMYs struggle to pick their favorite. In a recent live broadcast on Instagram, Jessi couldn't stop gushing over BTS, especially group member J-Hope. She said:

"I love J-Hope. J-Hope is dope. He’s so good at dancing."

sam🃏 @smr_kv

"J-hope is dope y'all. He's so good at dancing..."



what if there's a feat. jessi on hobi's album???

"I love j-hope""J-hope is dope y'all. He's so good at dancing..."what if there's a feat. jessi on hobi's album??? "I love j-hope""J-hope is dope y'all. He's so good at dancing..."what if there's a feat. jessi on hobi's album???👀 https://t.co/Xva11rLJZj

K-pop rapper Jessi loves all BTS members but J-Hope has recently won her over

Korean-American rapper Jessi has been vocal about her admiration and love for BTS on numerous occasions. Whether it be in interviews or on her official Instagram account, the ZOOM singer has consistently praised the septet for their extraordinary talent and esthetic visuals.

In a recent live broadcast on Instagram, Jessi was answering fan questions when she came across a fan asking her about her favorite BTS member. In the past, Jessi had revealed Jungkook to be her favorite member and even called him a superstar.

ᴊᴜɴɢᴋᴏᴏᴋ ᴘᴀᴋɪsᴛᴀɴ𝄞⁷ @JJK_Pakistan

The MC said Jungkook for her future duets but she said be realistic but still replied Jungkook.

She is so cute🙃

#JUNGKOOK

Jessi, Korean female rapper & singer said in her "Showterview" that Jungkook is her Idol Crush because he is too manly man & cool.The MC said Jungkook for her future duets but she said be realistic but still replied Jungkook.She is so cute🙃 Jessi, Korean female rapper & singer said in her "Showterview" that Jungkook is her Idol Crush because he is too manly man & cool. The MC said Jungkook for her future duets but she said be realistic but still replied Jungkook.She is so cute🙃#JUNGKOOK https://t.co/rzgF1HnGsD

However, her bias may have changed with time. Jessi revealed that J-Hope has been on her bias list as of late. Speaking about J-Hope, Jessi said that she really admires his dancing skills and appreciates his music. She went on to talk about his choreographed moves in various music videos.

"When he dropped that song ‘Let it rain, I clear it out’ (Chicken Noodle Soup), when I was back at home, I was like 'God damn you're so good'."

However, Jessi reiterated that she loves all BTS members even though J-Hope is her favorite for now. Known as the dance leader of the group, J-Hope's smooth movies are quite captivating. Since the group’s inception, he has impressed fans over and over again with his stage presence and choreography.

Jessi said:

"I love BTS, I think they’re all super-talented. I’m not even saying that just to say it. I’m always on TikTok and I see their videos."

BTS' J-Hope drops solo single More

After BTS announced their temporary break to focus on individual activities during their 2022 Festa Dinner on June 15, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed group member J-Hope’s solo projects.

J-Hope sent the internet into a frenzy on July 1, 2022, with the trippy music video for his new single More, which is a part of his upcoming album Jack In The Box.

More gives fans the first glimpse of J-Hope’s forthcoming debut solo studio album which is slated to release on July 15. The rock-inspired song and the experimental video unveils a different side to the K-pop artist and fans could not be more hyped.

Within a span of 10 hours, J-Hope’s music video for More accumulated around 10 million views on YouTube.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far