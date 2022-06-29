BTS to release a new educational merch, BTS LYRICS INSIDE

BIGHIT MUSIC has announced that they will be launching a new educational book, BTS LYRICS INSIDE.

The book will give fans an inside peek at how the members write the lyrics to their popular songs. Additionally, it will help them comprehend the songs better, perhaps even enabling them to sing along in Korean.

A teaser video for the book was released on the group’s YouTube channel. Pre-orders for the merch are currently being accepted on Weverse Shop for $25 USD in both Global (English) and Japanese. The official delivery is expected to take place between October 6 and October 20, 2022.

BTS' book will include lyrics, interviews, and more

The Korean language textbook is being published in partnership with language learning edu-tech business Cake, a division of SNOW, and an affiliate of NAVER Corp. Septet's Intellectual Property (IP) is featured in the new book, which will be released in both English and Japanese.

Since the merging of Cake and HYBE EDU in March, this is the first K-pop IP-based educational content that will be released.

Fans will be able to better comprehend the group's vision through the meaning of their songs and messages using BTS LYRICS INSIDE, which will include translations of songs' lyrics, members' interviews on music, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and the band's social media posts.

Fans, and even people who want to study Korean, can better comprehend and appreciate the meaning of their songs by teaching instances of how the lyrics can be used in everyday discussions, as well as their diverse meanings. Through interesting content, Cake hopes viewers will learn Korean more quickly.

The songs in the books were chosen through a worldwide poll. Over 350,000 fans worldwide took a poll over two years to curate a list of their favorite songs. To make the content more appealing to ARMYs, it follows the sequence of songs that were played at actual concerts, based on the study of the septet's concert setlists from 2018 to 2022.

As per HYBE EDU representative:

"We will continue to create and offer Korean learning content using the group's intellectual property that HYBE EDU has been providing since "Learn! KOREAN with BTS. We will support fans who first learned Korean through the members in their efforts to do so more quickly and amusingly. We also think that by listening to the songs, fans can gain a deeper understanding of music."

More educational merch based on K-pop

Similar study guides have been made available by HYBE for TinyTan and BTS. Earlier in the year, they had also released the BLACKPINK version of "Learn! Korean" series. The series provides a fresh foundation to accommodate the varied demands of K-pop Hallyu fans and the numerous ways that artist IP is used.

Apart from Learn! Korean series, they also released a "Talk! With BTS" kit. The package included real-life simulated chats using members' recorded voices and was designed for intermediate-level learning.

