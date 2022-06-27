BTS and BLACKPINK receive official gold certifications for streaming in Japan

K-pop powerhouses BTS and BLACKPINK prove yet again why they are considered the best in the business. On June 27, The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) announced its latest batch of official certifications.

In the RIAJ’s newly announced batch of certifications, dated May 2022, Bangtan, BLACKPINK, and TWICE all received new official certifications for streaming.

Bangtan’s 2017 Japanese song Crystal Snow and BLACKPINK’s 2016 debut track BOOMBAYAH received official gold certifications after surpassing 50 million streams each.

For those unversed, in 2020 the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, which acts as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales.

According to the new system, songs by any group or individual artist are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

The good news doesn't end with Bangtan and BLACKPINK, TWICE has gone platinum in Japan with its first-ever English single The Feels.

TWICE ANALYTICS @TWICEANALYTICS "The Feels" by @JYPETWICE becomes the FASTEST International Female Act song to get certified PLATINUM by RIAJ! (268 days) "The Feels" by @JYPETWICE becomes the FASTEST International Female Act song to get certified PLATINUM by RIAJ! (268 days) 🇯🇵 https://t.co/OVZTj2ICZv

TWICE’s hit single The Feels, which was also the group’s debut English track, was officially certified platinum after surpassing 100 million streams since its release in October. The Feels is now the fastest song by any female foreign artist to receive a RIAJ platinum certification for streaming.

With this latest achievement, TWICE has also become the girl group with the most RIAJ platinum certifications for streaming: The Feels is now the group's fourth song to be certified platinum after Feel Special, I CAN’T STOP ME, and FANCY.

TWICE ANALYTICS @TWICEANALYTICS



— It becomes TWICE’s 4th and FASTEST song to do so! @JYPETWICE 'The Feels' has been certified PLATINUM by RIAJ for amassing 100,000,000+ streams on Japan!— It becomes TWICE’s 4th and FASTEST song to do so! .@JYPETWICE 'The Feels' has been certified PLATINUM by RIAJ for amassing 100,000,000+ streams on Japan! 🇯🇵 — It becomes TWICE’s 4th and FASTEST song to do so! 💫 https://t.co/p2Cyajoz0k

BTS’ 'PROOF' continues to reign supreme on Billboard 200

Bangtan's anniversary anthology album 'PROOF' is still going strong in its second week on the Billboard 200. Last week, the boy band's members made history with their latest album 'PROOF,' debuting at number one on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart. It wasn't just the Billboard 200; the group topped an impressive total of nine different Billboard charts that week.

On June 26, Billboard officially announced that 'PROOF' has maintained its position at #4 on the Billboard 200 for the week ending July 2, 2022. According to Nielsen Music, the album earned 75,000 equivalent album units in its second week on the chart.

SUGA to release an OST for the upcoming ‘BTS Island: In The SEOM’ game

Producer SUGA is coming back with new music and we literally cannot wait! The ‘BTS Island: In The SEOM’ game will be officially released on June 28, 2022, and will include a dazzling OST by Bangtan's talented member SUGA.

Although an official date for the soundtrack hasn’t been announced, fans are looking forward to hearing the singer's OST alongside the game.

The description of the game read:

"Only in BTS Island: In the SEOM! See Photo Albums with exclusive BTS photos to SUGA’s original soundtrack ‘Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ ! Don’t miss the easter eggs hand-drawn by the members!"

Interestingly, SUGA had mentioned on the game’s YouTube channel that he planned to release an OST for the game in the near future and was currently preparing for it. He'd said:

"In ‘In the SEOM with BTS’ you’ll find original content released for the first time and the game soundtrack I made myself.” At the time, I’m halfway done…[with making the OST] Please look forward to it!"

Bangtan members are currently on a break from group activities and will pursue solo activities, starting with J-hope, who is all set to release his first solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far