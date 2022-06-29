BTS ARMY call out Netflix for comparing the septet’s break to One Direction and Destiny’s Child

Ever since BTS announced that they will be halting group activities to pursue their solo careers, social media has been flooded with rumours about the group's disbandment.

Streaming giant Netlifx recently came under fire from ARMYs for posting a tweet that likened the K-pop group's current break to Destiny’s Child and One Direction being on “hiatus.” In the tweet, Netflix posted a scene from the show Umbrella Academy with the text:

“The only thing we really have in common is childhood trauma.”

The image was combined with a caption which suggested that Bangtan’s current break was similar to Destiny’s Child and One Direction going on a “hiatus.”

For those unversed, Destiny’s Child went on hiatus in 2001 to pursue solo careers and only reunited two years later for the release of their fifth and final studio album.

One Direction announced their hiatus back in 2015 and have not done any group activities since then.

However, Bangtan cannot be compared to One Direction and Destiny’s Child, as the septet is filming RUN BTS and working on other group activities.

BTS ARMY slam Netflix for calling them “Generation Alpha” and belittling mental health

Comparing Bangtan’s break to One Direction and Destiny Child’s hiatus wasn’t the only reason that angered Bangtan ARMY.

In their tweet, Netflix referred to the K-pop group's fanbase as being "Generation Alpha" - a term used to refer to people born in and after 2010. For many fans, using the term was seen as disrespectful, especially as most ARMYs are much older.

ARMYs were also angry over the light usage of the word “trauma”, which was used in the context of musical artists taking a break, especially given that Bangtan members are UNICEF ambassadors and have established themselves as advocates of mental health and positivity.

Check out some reactions from BTS ARMY:

D_bts⁷💜PROOF @dh_ot7 @netflix @netflix @UmbrellaAcad I am a millennial and I care only about BTS.. Didn't even know Destiny's Child or One direction.. What a lame tweet @netflix @UmbrellaAcad I am a millennial and I care only about BTS.. Didn't even know Destiny's Child or One direction.. What a lame tweet @netflix

Laraine⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @HeyLady1 @netflix @UmbrellaAcad Do your research. I'm 62 and have been ARMY since 2017. Never cared about Destiny's Child or One Direction but I'm here for BTS and their solo work. @netflix @UmbrellaAcad Do your research. I'm 62 and have been ARMY since 2017. Never cared about Destiny's Child or One Direction but I'm here for BTS and their solo work.

Sha1🔆⁷ @shahana_bahlul @netflix

for the sake of the series that you are advertising. BTS is not on a hiatus. they are active 7 times @UmbrellaAcad wdym by trauma? Im glad to know Destiny's Child, One Direction, and BTS. the hiatus does not mean that you need to erase all the nice things you have experienced by knowing them.for the sake of the series that you are advertising. BTS is not on a hiatus. they are active 7 times @netflix @UmbrellaAcad wdym by trauma? Im glad to know Destiny's Child, One Direction, and BTS. the hiatus does not mean that you need to erase all the nice things you have experienced by knowing them. for the sake of the series that you are advertising. BTS is not on a hiatus. they are active 7 times

Bangtan’s anniversary anthology album Proof and its title track Yet to Come are still going strong in their second week on the Billboard charts!

Yet to Come charted at number 68 in its second week on Billboard’s Hot 100, after debuting at number 13 last week.

The track also remained number 1 for a second week on the World Digital Song Sales chart, while ranking number 5 on the Digital Song Sales chart, number 8 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and number 20 on the Global 200.

Bangtan’s anthology anniversary album Proof swept the number one spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, Top Current Album Sales chart, and World Albums chart, in addition to staying strong at number 4 on the Billboard 200 and number 18 on the Tastemaker Albums chart.

Bangtan members are currently busy pursuing their solo activities. J-hope will be the first member to release his solo album Jack in the Box on July 15 with a pre-release track dropping on July 1.

