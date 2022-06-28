BTS SUGA's family to open a memorial exhibit in hometown Daegu states mayor Bae Ki Cheol

K-pop idol BTS SUGA’s family has been reported to have applied for a business license in their hometown of Daegu in order to establish a memorial exhibit. The mayor of Daegu, Bae Ki Cheol, has confirmed that the family’s request for a permit has been granted.

Additionally, various K-media outlets have reported that SUGA’s family is also planning to construct a small restaurant and retail store in the same region. As one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world, it comes as no surprise that SUGA’s family business will pick up speed in no time.

According to various reports, SUGA, real name Min Yoongi, is a member of the Yeoheung Min Clan, a very powerful clan during the Joseon dynasty. SUGA himself acknowledged during a V Live session that his family holds a high position within the clan.

BTS SUGA's family all set to launch their gallery in Daegu, South Korea

According to various K-media outlets, on June 28, 2022, BTS SUGA’s family had applied for a business license at the Dong-gu office in Daegu for a permit to establish and operate a gallery. As stated by the mayor of Daegu, the application for the permit has been approved.

In a recent interview, Dong-gu mayor Bae Ki Cheol explained that SUGA’s family wished to build a memorial exhibit in their hometown. He stated:

"There were no legal issues, so they have been trying to get a building permit before."

He further clarified his stance and announced:

"The application has been approved now because there might be people who think that I was using this as a way to take advantage of the elections before."

According to media houses, BTS SUGA’s family applied for a building permit for a small-scale restaurant business and a small retail store in June 2021. The family also applied for a construction permit around the Dongchun Amusement park. In total, they applied for the construction of two buildings - a restaurant with a floor size of 950.98 meters square and a retail store of 499.71 meters square.

Although the application stated the desire to operate a restaurant and a retail store, it has also been revealed that BTS SUGA's family will also manage a gallery, such as a K-pop library, once the building construction is completed.

An official from the mayor’s office stated that all procedures were met in accordance with the application submitted as a general business, and hence the permit was granted while discussing future procedures with the client.

The official further stated and clarified that permission was not granted on a priority basis just because the family is related to BTS' Suga.

"The review period was lengthened while discussing permission with the relevant departments, but it is not something that was granted because of being a member of a famous group."

Meanwhile, BTS’ SUGA has expressed his love for his hometown Daegu on a number of occasions. The K-pop idol also donated 100 million KRW (approximately $78,000 USD) to his hometown in February 2020, when COVID-19 spread extensively in the region.

