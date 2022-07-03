The Terminal List Season 2: Everything we know about Chris Pratt's show so far

Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List premiered on July 1, 2022 and saw Chris Pratt in action as Lt. Commander James Reece. The American action thriller series was adapted from Jack Carr's novel of the same name. Created by David DiGilio, it made for a binge-worthy thriller with the potential for more seasons.

In addition to Pratt, the star cast of The Terminal List Season 1 included Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jai Courtney, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Throughout the eight-episode run, the series was packed with vengeance and gunfire action, leaving viewers eager to find out what a second installment could look like.

The Terminal List Season 1 plot recap

The plot of Season 1 revolved around Pratt's Lt. Commander James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returned to U.S. soil with a lot of PTSD. His duress stems from having witnessed his entire platoon die in a botched covert operation. Over the first couple of episodes, Reece's need for vengeance grew stronger as viewers witnessed him go rogue.

While battling conflicting memories and lingering questions about the mission, Reece discovered that there are much bigger forces at play. The series descended into a political thriller as Reece and Katie Buranek, played by Wu, worked together to untangle various webs of conspiracy.

As the duo tried to figure out why Reece's platoon was ambushed on purpose and why his family was targeted for execution, it resulted in a series packed with action, intrigue, and thrilling adventures.

Exploring the possibility of The Terminal List Season 2: What do the showrunners have to say?

While Amazon Prime Video is yet to confirm a second season for the Chris Pratt-starrer, creators of the show hinted at the possibility of another season in an interview with Screen Rant. Author Jack Carr, creator David DiGilio, and pilot director Antoine Fuqua teased the possibility of the show moving forward.

When talking about another season, DiGilio quipped:

"Fingers crossed, that's the goal. We certainly went into it with that big picture of wanting to do that. So, if we get blessed and [are] successful, Amazon will do it again."

In response, Carr jested:

"I don't know what their problem is."

DiGilio further elaborated by mentioning that the writing team for the show already had a "roadmap" for "each season" ahead of them. The word "each" could mean the possibility of more than just Season 2, expanding the show over the coming years.

What could be the crux for a potential Season 2 of The Terminal List?

The eponymous book by Jack Carr is just the first in a series of five novels. If the creators continue to follow the source material, there could be five potential seasons for the action-thriller. Following the release of The Terminal List in 2018, Carr went on to write True Believer (2019), Savage Son (2020), The Devil's Hand (2021), and In the Blood (2022).

The second novel picks up after the first. After emerging as America's most wanted terrorist, Reece escapes to Mozambique where he takes shelter with the family of one of his fallen comrades. However, a string of attacks by the former Iraqi commando, who operates from underground in Europe, send shockwaves across the globe.

Reece is hired by government officials to locate the Iraqi operative and turn him in, in exchange for immunity. Thus, a potential second season could see Reece on a hunt across the globe, embroiled in a plethora of action.

All eight episodes of The Terminal List Season 1 are now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far