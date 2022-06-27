The Terminal List Season 1 cast list: Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch and others star in Prime Video series

Chris Pratt-starrer The Terminal List is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 1, 2022. The action-thriller revolves around James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home after his entire platoon was killed in an ambush. Military action and high stakes drama ensue when new evidence comes to light and Reece goes rogue with the idea of vengeance.

Written by David DiGilio, the eight-episode series was adapted from Jack Carr's novel of the same name. It was executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films, and writer/showrunner David DiGilio.

Take a look at the cast of Prime Video's action-thriller ahead of its release.

Cast of The Terminal List: Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch and others

The series will see Chris Pratt in the role of a rogue action hero, who will be supported by other familiar faces and action hero veterans. The military action series has assembled a stellar cast of actors.

Chris Pratt as Lt. Commander James Reece

Playing the lead role of Navy SEAL James Reece in the series is Chris Pratt, an American actor who rose to prominence through his role as Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Since then, he has appeared in many films such as Wanted, Jennifer's Body, Moneyball, The Five Year Engagement, Zero Dark Thirty, Her, etc.

Pratt has become one of the leading Hollywood men since his lead role in Marvel's 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy and Warner Animation Group's The Lego Movie. He has reprised his role as Star Lord in several Marvel movies and has also starred in Jurassic World, Passengers, and The Tomorrow War.

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Canadian actor and model Taylor Kitsch will be seen portraying James Reece's best friend Ben Edwards on The Terminal List. He is best known for his role as Tim Riggins on the NBC show Friday Night Lights.

Kitsch has also appeared in films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Battleship, John Carter, Savages, Lone Survivor, The Grand Seduction, American Assassin, Only The Brave, and 21 Bridges.

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Constance Wu in The Terminal List (Image via Arpi Ketendjian)

Constance Wu will be seen in the role of war correspondent Katie Buranek in the Prime Video series. She gained renown through her role as Jessica Huang in the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat (2015-2020). She further rose to prominence through her role in the rom-com Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

Wu was included among TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2017 and has been nominated for several awards including the Golden Globes, four Critics' Choice Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and two TCA Awards.

Riley Keough as Lauren Reece

American actress and filmmaker Riley Keough will be seen in the role of James Reece's wife Lauren Reece. She is the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She made her film debut in the musical biopic, The Runaways (2010) and has subsequently starred in The Good Doctor (2011), Jack & Diane (2012), Magic Mike (2012), and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), among others.

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley

Jeanne Tripplehorn in The Terminal List (Image via Arpi Ketendjian)

Jeanne Tripplehorn will appear as Lorraine Hartley in the Chris Pratt-starrer action-thriller. She is an American actress known for her roles in Basic Instinct (1992), The Firm (1993), Waterworld (1995), and Sliding Doors (1998). She has also starred in the HBO drama series Big Love (2006-2011) and the CBS drama Criminal Minds (2012-2014).

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger is an American actor and model who is set to appear on The Terminal List as Donny Mitchell. Schwarzengger has played supporting roles in Stuck in Love (2012), Grown Ups 2 (2013), and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015). His first lead role was opposite Bella Thorne in Midnight Sun (2018).

