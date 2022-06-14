The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 1 cast list: Newcomer Lola Tung and others to star in Prime Video series

Amazon Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is all set to premiere on the platform on June 17, 2022. The coming-of-age drama revolves around a teenage girl caught in a love triangle between two brothers. The show has already been renewed for second season.

The show stars newcomer Lola Tung as the protagonist, along with Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Minnie Mills and others in supporting roles. Read further ahead to find out more details about the cast of the film.

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast: Lead and supporting characters in Prime Video's coming-of-age romantic drama

Lola Tung as Belly

Lola Tung stars in the lead role of Belly, a 16-year-old girl who finds her first love on an unforgettable summer vacation. Tung is a newcomer who is making her debut in the series. She looks charming in the trailer, and with her character at the center of events, Tung's performance is expected to be crucial to the series.

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Christopher Briney (Photo by Mark Veltman via IMDb)

Christopher Briney essays the role of Conrad in the series. Apart from The Summer I Turned Pretty, Briney also has another drama film lined up for release: Mary Harron's Dalíland, which focuses on renowned Spanish painter Salvador Dalí and his tumultuous relationship with his wife. The film stars big names like Ben Kingsley, Ezra Miller, and Barbara Sukowa in the lead roles.

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Born on September 2, 1999, 22-year-old Gavin Casalegno is a young, aspiring actor who has appeared in quite a few films and shows, including Darren Aronofsky's Noah, where he featured alongside Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, and Anthony Hopkins. He also made a brief appearance in The CW's acclaimed supernatural drama, The Vampire Diaries.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars several others in important supporting roles, including:

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland

Minnie Mills as Shayla

The romantic drama series is created by writer Jenny Han and Gabrielle Stanton, who's known for her work on several popular shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Flash, and Ugly Betty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Plot and trailer

The series tells the coming-of-age story of a 16-year-old girl named Isabel Conklin who's trapped in a love triangle. A description of the show by Amazon Prime Video's official YouTube channel reads:

''Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same… until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it's the summer she turns pretty.''

The trailer offers a peek into the show's lighthearted romantic tone that will surely attract young audiences. It showcases several intimate and romantic moments whilst also focusing on the numerous emotional conflicts that the central characters face.

The show is based on a trilogy of novels by noted author Jenny Han: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You, and We'll Always Have Summer. The upcoming series is based on the first book of the acclaimed trilogy.

Don't miss The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022.

