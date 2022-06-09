The Flash Season 8 Episode 17: Who plays Dr. Meena Dhawan aka Fast Track on The CW superhero show?

With the latest episode of The Flash, the show introduced a new speedster, Dr. Meena Dhawan, better known by her superhero name Fast Track. The speedster made her debut in the latest episode, titled Keep it Dark. The episode formed a formidable crisis around the new character's appearance and plans to continue the arc in the upcoming episodes.

Kausar Mohammed, well-known from CW's 4400, plays this iconic role. The showrunners have confirmed that the character is here to stay, indicating that she may as well be a part of the upcoming season of The Flash. Meena Dhawan's identity was revealed at the very end of the episode after Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) spent the entire episode running around chasing this new meta.

Read on for more details about the new character, Fast Track.

Who is Dr. Meena Dhawan in The Flash?

Dr. Meena Dhawan made her debut at the end of The Flash season 8, episode 17. The episode began with a new speedster arriving at Ivo Labs and stealing a Newton Battery, prompting Barry to jump into action. Though his initial guess about it being Thawne (Rick Cosnett) was wrong, after plenty of drama, it was revealed that the speedster was the genius scientist and inventor Meena Dhawan.

Upon confrontation, Meena Dhawan revealed that her recently acquired powers are not as natural as Barry's, but rather chemically induced. Barry Allen agreed to mentor her, and the upcoming episodes will deal with the training.

According to Deadline, the CW described Meena Dhawan as:

"A titan in the scientific community who deftly balances her hunger for envelope-pushing scientific experimentation with a strong moral compass. These qualities lead Dhawan to discover a new way to democratize the gift of super-speed, finally allowing all humankind to reap the benefits traditionally relegated to meta-human speedsters."

With all the information in place, Dhawan will go on to become a new ally to the Central City, using her gift to help team Flash.

Who is Fast Track in the comics?

Considering the new character introduction, fans who haven't read the comics might want to find out more about Dr. Meena Dhawan.

According to DC comics, Dr. Dhawan initially worked in S.T.A.R. Labs Newton's Practical Application Department. When the Speed Force storm struck the Central City, she was struck by lightning and gained powers similar to the Flash. She also worked with Barry to train the new generation of speedsters.

Dhawan's abilities include superhuman speed, superhuman stamina, superhuman agility, molecular altercation, and electrokinesis. Her main ability is access to the cosmic speed force that pushes time forward. She is also capable of Vortex creation.

More about Kausar Mohammed

Kausar Mohammed is a South Asian actor, writer, and comedian who rose to fame with her debut The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night, which she wrote and starred in. The film premiered in TIFF 2021.

She played the role of Soraya Abbas on CW's popular show 4400. Her other notable credits include East of La Brea, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Coffee Shop Names, What Men Want, Little, Black Lightning and Carol's Second Act.

The upcoming episode of The Flash will air on June 15, 2022, on the CW channel. It is titled The Man in the Yellow Tie. Stay tuned for more updates.

