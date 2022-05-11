Dylan O'Brien replacing Ezra Miller as The Flash rumors debunked as reports send fans into a frenzy

Following the incidents surrounding Ezra Miller's arrests, netizens have been calling out Warner Bros. Discovery to replace the actor from upcoming DCEU films.
Amid such uproar from fans, reports of Miller's replacement loomed large on the internet. However, conflicting reports did not paint a clear picture, and the rumors of their replacement have been debunked.
The Flash star Ezra Miller faced a fair share of controversies in 2022 when they were arrested twice by the Hawaiian police. Furthermore, amid the news of their arrest, a viral video of the actor choking a woman resurfaced online.
In Hawaii, Miller was initially arrested at a karaoke bar for disorderly conduct towards a couple. They had allegedly harassed the couple, yelled profanities, and lunged themselves at the man.
In the second incident, following their previous arrest on March 28, Miller was arrested again in Hawaii for allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old woman and injuring her.
DCEU fans react to the rumored replacement of Ezra Miller as the Flash
Amid the rumors, many fans rejoiced at the unconfirmed development as the public sentiments regarding the studio have not been great over the last few years. Many followers of Zack Snyder's DCEU films were heartbroken when it was clear that he had departed from the franchise.
Furthermore, WB has faced a lot of flak over the recast of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series.
At the same time, Amber Heard was not replaced as Mera in the Aquaman series. This explains why many fans were quick to believe that Miller would be replaced as the studio had significant hierarchical changes recently after their merger with Discovery.
Following reports of Flash being allegedly recast, numerous netizens celebrated the rumored decision.
Rumors of Dylan O'Brien replacing Ezra Miller as The Flash in DCEU
On Tuesday, May 10, a pop-culture and entertainment portal on Twitter, ScreenGeek, reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to replace Ezra Miller with Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien as The Flash. Following this, numerous DCEU fans were excited at the news as O'Brien was one of the fan-favorite choices to replace Miller, along with the likes of CW's Flash actor Grant Gustin.
Meanwhile, other portals reported that Ezra Miller would reportedly be recast from their upcoming The Flash movie. However, this rumor was the most absurd as the film had wrapped filming months prior, in October 2021.
Amid the replacement rumor, Variety's Adam B. Vary tweeted on May 10 that Miller is not being replaced for the upcoming movie. He wrote:
"I'm told that WB is *not* considering replacing Ezra Miller on THE FLASH. Miller was arrested twice in Hawai'i this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and again for second-degree assault."
However, Adam B. Vary's post does not clarify if the studio is not considering their replacement beyond The Flash film. Following the Discover x Warner Bros. merger, there is a possibility that the studio might replace controversial stars like Amber Heard (from the Aquaman series) and Ezra Miller (from the series).
Since rumors about Miller's recast in the upcoming Flash movie were debunked, Dylan O'brien's DCEU casting is still uncertain. Previously, the actor was a fan-favorite choice for playing Nightwing (Dick Grayson) in the cinematic universe.