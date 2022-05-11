Dylan O'Brien replacing Ezra Miller as The Flash rumors debunked as reports send fans into a frenzy

Following the incidents surrounding Ezra Miller's arrests, netizens have been calling out Warner Bros. Discovery to replace the actor from upcoming DCEU films.

Amid such uproar from fans, reports of Miller's replacement loomed large on the internet. However, conflicting reports did not paint a clear picture, and the rumors of their replacement have been debunked.

The Flash star Ezra Miller faced a fair share of controversies in 2022 when they were arrested twice by the Hawaiian police. Furthermore, amid the news of their arrest, a viral video of the actor choking a woman resurfaced online.

In Hawaii, Miller was initially arrested at a karaoke bar for disorderly conduct towards a couple. They had allegedly harassed the couple, yelled profanities, and lunged themselves at the man.

ScreenGeek @RealScreenGeek Exclusive: WB Considering Replacing Ezra Miller As The Flash With Dylan O'Brien: bit.ly/3vWsP6A Exclusive: WB Considering Replacing Ezra Miller As The Flash With Dylan O'Brien: bit.ly/3vWsP6A https://t.co/ibtj7Xzizu

In the second incident, following their previous arrest on March 28, Miller was arrested again in Hawaii for allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old woman and injuring her.

DCEU fans react to the rumored replacement of Ezra Miller as the Flash

Amid the rumors, many fans rejoiced at the unconfirmed development as the public sentiments regarding the studio have not been great over the last few years. Many followers of Zack Snyder's DCEU films were heartbroken when it was clear that he had departed from the franchise.

Furthermore, WB has faced a lot of flak over the recast of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series.

At the same time, Amber Heard was not replaced as Mera in the Aquaman series. This explains why many fans were quick to believe that Miller would be replaced as the studio had significant hierarchical changes recently after their merger with Discovery.

Umberto Gonzalez @elmayimbe No, Dylan O'Brien is NOT replacing Ezra Miller in THE FLASH. The movie wrapped more than 5 months ago. No, Dylan O'Brien is NOT replacing Ezra Miller in THE FLASH. The movie wrapped more than 5 months ago.

Big Screen Leafs @bigscreenleaks Replacing Ezra Miller with Dylan O'Brien this late into THE FLASH's production would cost millions of dollars. Not only did the movie wrap filming months ago, but a rough cut has been put together and it's already been test screened. WB can't afford to replace them. Replacing Ezra Miller with Dylan O'Brien this late into THE FLASH's production would cost millions of dollars. Not only did the movie wrap filming months ago, but a rough cut has been put together and it's already been test screened. WB can't afford to replace them.

☾hris @soulnxus Ezra miller trying to record scenes for the flash 2: Ezra miller trying to record scenes for the flash 2: https://t.co/cAr9V6bwky

Christian Dart @DartChristian Sounds like DC are recasting Ezra Miller as The Flash



Might I suggest: Sounds like DC are recasting Ezra Miller as The FlashMight I suggest: https://t.co/5M0AmSUJ0p

Xan @xanxan_223 Justice doesn't exist:

- Johnny Depp lost every role he had bcs if the court problem

- Amber Heard didnt lose anything but is CLEARLY the abuser in Depp's case

- Will Smith lost many projects bcs of a slap

- Ezra Miller beatdown women and kept his Flash role.

Justice doesnt exist Justice doesn't exist:- Johnny Depp lost every role he had bcs if the court problem- Amber Heard didnt lose anything but is CLEARLY the abuser in Depp's case- Will Smith lost many projects bcs of a slap- Ezra Miller beatdown women and kept his Flash role.Justice doesnt exist

D @_DerekFlores Warner Bros won’t replace Ezra Miller in The Flash and this is why Warner Bros won’t replace Ezra Miller in The Flash and this is why https://t.co/y6Ng8G8z37

⚡Jon Divinity⚡ CW: Bleach @JonDivinity Me waiting for the DCEU to make a comeback only for Ezra Miller to assault inocent people and get fired from playing Flash Me waiting for the DCEU to make a comeback only for Ezra Miller to assault inocent people and get fired from playing Flash https://t.co/JjxDXSQCO8

Mark @XxFlink007xX The only clear substitute for Ezra Miller is Grant Gustin. Just make Him tv and movie Flash #TheFlash The only clear substitute for Ezra Miller is Grant Gustin. Just make Him tv and movie Flash #TheFlash

Following reports of Flash being allegedly recast, numerous netizens celebrated the rumored decision.

Rumors of Dylan O'Brien replacing Ezra Miller as The Flash in DCEU

On Tuesday, May 10, a pop-culture and entertainment portal on Twitter, ScreenGeek, reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to replace Ezra Miller with Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien as The Flash. Following this, numerous DCEU fans were excited at the news as O'Brien was one of the fan-favorite choices to replace Miller, along with the likes of CW's Flash actor Grant Gustin.

Adam B. Vary @adambvary It is also worth noting that THE FLASH finished shooting months ago, and Ezra Miller plays multiple versions of Barry Allen. Replacing them would effectively mean reshooting the entire film.



(I deleted a previous tweet for misgendering Miller, who identifies as nonbinary.) It is also worth noting that THE FLASH finished shooting months ago, and Ezra Miller plays multiple versions of Barry Allen. Replacing them would effectively mean reshooting the entire film.(I deleted a previous tweet for misgendering Miller, who identifies as nonbinary.)

Meanwhile, other portals reported that Ezra Miller would reportedly be recast from their upcoming The Flash movie. However, this rumor was the most absurd as the film had wrapped filming months prior, in October 2021.

Amid the replacement rumor, Variety's Adam B. Vary tweeted on May 10 that Miller is not being replaced for the upcoming movie. He wrote:

"I'm told that WB is *not* considering replacing Ezra Miller on THE FLASH. Miller was arrested twice in Hawai'i this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and again for second-degree assault."

However, Adam B. Vary's post does not clarify if the studio is not considering their replacement beyond The Flash film. Following the Discover x Warner Bros. merger, there is a possibility that the studio might replace controversial stars like Amber Heard (from the Aquaman series) and Ezra Miller (from the series).

Since rumors about Miller's recast in the upcoming Flash movie were debunked, Dylan O'brien's DCEU casting is still uncertain. Previously, the actor was a fan-favorite choice for playing Nightwing (Dick Grayson) in the cinematic universe.

Edited by Suchitra