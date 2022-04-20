"How is Ezra Miller still in the Flash?": DCEU star leaves internet livid as they are arrested for second-degree assault in Hawaii

American actor Ezra Miller, who will appear in the forthcoming DC film The Flash, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19 in Hawaii for the second time this year.
The 29-year-old star was detained for a second-degree assault around 1:30 a.m. on April 19 after an incident at a private residence in the district of Puna, near the town of Pāhoa, as per the Hawaii Police Department. The official release read:
"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut."
According to authorities, the wounded woman rejected treatment.
Twitter reactions on Ezra Miller's recent arrest
As soon as news of the Fantastic Beasts star's second arrest broke out, Twitterati expressed their anger on social media. Many called out Miller for their violent behavior, while others asked the Warner Bros. to replace the actor with someone else.
Many called out the production giants for offering Ezra Miller major roles despite him being violent towards people but removing Johnny Depp from movies because of his alleged domestic violence charges.
This is the second time Ezra Miller got arrested in Hawaii
The arrest comes as Ezra Miller already faces charges, on the counts of harassment and disorderly conduct, stemming from a March incident at a karaoke club in which the angry actor allegedly seized a microphone from a lady and rushed at a man playing darts.
Miller paid $500 bail and was set free in these cases, but were slated for arraignment for the karaoke bar arrest and a related traffic case Tuesday, April 19. It's unclear how the new arrest might affect the arraignment.
According to Kenneth Quiocho, the Hawaii police assistant chief, Miller was involved in a confrontation in downtown Hilo last month in which officers reacted when they refused to leave the area and impeded a sidewalk.
Miller's attorney, Francis Alcain, had requested that Tuesday's court hearing, which had been planned for next week, be pushed up because the actor "had different time-sensitive professional responsibilities in California and/or New York" and needed an earlier hearing to address the matter.
The star's legal problems endanger their career. According to Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. and DC execs had an emergency meeting following Miller's initial arrest and agreed to halt any further projects with the actor.
Miller's recent arrest comes just days after the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in the United States, in which he reprises his role as Credence Barebone. Miller, who has previously been in We Need to Talk About Kevin, Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, will appear in a solo Flash film in 2023.