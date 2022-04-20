"How is Ezra Miller still in the Flash?": DCEU star leaves internet livid as they are arrested for second-degree assault in Hawaii

American actor Ezra Miller, who will appear in the forthcoming DC film The Flash, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19 in Hawaii for the second time this year.

The 29-year-old star was detained for a second-degree assault around 1:30 a.m. on April 19 after an incident at a private residence in the district of Puna, near the town of Pāhoa, as per the Hawaii Police Department. The official release read:

"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut."

According to authorities, the wounded woman rejected treatment.

Twitter reactions on Ezra Miller's recent arrest

As soon as news of the Fantastic Beasts star's second arrest broke out, Twitterati expressed their anger on social media. Many called out Miller for their violent behavior, while others asked the Warner Bros. to replace the actor with someone else.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes How the hell is Ezra Miller still the Flash? How the hell is Ezra Miller still the Flash?

Matt Ramos @therealsupes It honestly sucks because we’re finally getting a solo movie for one of the best characters and it’s completely tainted by all this drama. It honestly sucks because we’re finally getting a solo movie for one of the best characters and it’s completely tainted by all this drama.

J @kaladinsjo Film Updates @FilmUpdates



It is unclear why Miller was taken into custody.



(Source: Ezra Miller was arrested again, early Tuesday, on Hawaii Island.It is unclear why Miller was taken into custody.(Source: bit.ly/3rEB1WF Ezra Miller was arrested again, early Tuesday, on Hawaii Island.It is unclear why Miller was taken into custody.(Source: bit.ly/3rEB1WF) https://t.co/jpN1kakVvD if you're in hawaii the possibility of getting assaulted by ezra miller is low but never zero twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st… if you're in hawaii the possibility of getting assaulted by ezra miller is low but never zero twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st…

GJK 📺 @gjkcentral Ezra Miller needs help, but I think at this point, they also need to face some consequences for everything they’ve done. This has become far too much to ignore. Ezra Miller needs help, but I think at this point, they also need to face some consequences for everything they’ve done. This has become far too much to ignore.

jeremy. @jeremylovesyall none of you should feel sorry for ezra miller. feel sorry for the people he's assaulted. feel sorry for the woman they could've easily kiIIed by throwing a chair at her head. none of you should feel sorry for ezra miller. feel sorry for the people he's assaulted. feel sorry for the woman they could've easily kiIIed by throwing a chair at her head.

Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy Rolling Stone @RollingStone Ezra Miller was arrested again on Hawaii, this time for second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair that struck a woman in the forehead. rol.st/3JV8suf Ezra Miller was arrested again on Hawaii, this time for second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair that struck a woman in the forehead. rol.st/3JV8suf Is there no one in Ezra Miller's life who can intervene here? Clearly needs help of some sort. Absolutely awful. twitter.com/RollingStone/s… Is there no one in Ezra Miller's life who can intervene here? Clearly needs help of some sort. Absolutely awful. twitter.com/RollingStone/s…

Jesabel @JesabelRaay Ezra Miller has been arrested for violently assaulting a woman less than four weeks after the actor was arrested for disorderly conduct & harassment in Hawaii.



What an incredible waste. Destroyed their career before they even took off. Violent abusers get no sympathy from me. Ezra Miller has been arrested for violently assaulting a woman less than four weeks after the actor was arrested for disorderly conduct & harassment in Hawaii.What an incredible waste. Destroyed their career before they even took off. Violent abusers get no sympathy from me.

Many called out the production giants for offering Ezra Miller major roles despite him being violent towards people but removing Johnny Depp from movies because of his alleged domestic violence charges.

inabber 🦦 @iNabber69 DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Ezra Miller’s second arrest on Hawaii Island is due to a complaint of second-degree assault.(Source: kitv.com/the-flash-acto… Ezra Miller’s second arrest on Hawaii Island is due to a complaint of second-degree assault.(Source: kitv.com/the-flash-acto…) https://t.co/Z6M4C4B9wC it's absolutely wild that ezra miller is still in major roles in DC and Harry Potter despite regularly assaulting people, but johnny depp has been fired from multiple roles because he was abused twitter.com/discussingfilm… it's absolutely wild that ezra miller is still in major roles in DC and Harry Potter despite regularly assaulting people, but johnny depp has been fired from multiple roles because he was abused twitter.com/discussingfilm…

Court With A TV @JusticeSquad2 Ezra Miller not getting officially fired after getting arrested 3 times is like Amber Heard getting caught on audio tape admitting to abusing Johnny Depp then getting exposed for not donating charity money then exposed by a doctor for lying about injuries and she’s still employed Ezra Miller not getting officially fired after getting arrested 3 times is like Amber Heard getting caught on audio tape admitting to abusing Johnny Depp then getting exposed for not donating charity money then exposed by a doctor for lying about injuries and she’s still employed

Harry @MakingSomeTea Ayo. So Will Smith slaps someone and gets banned from the Oscars and his projects paused. Ezra Miller got into a fight and had his projects paused. But Amber Heard can abuse tf out of Johnny Depp and still be in Aquaman 2 and have a career??? Ayo. So Will Smith slaps someone and gets banned from the Oscars and his projects paused. Ezra Miller got into a fight and had his projects paused. But Amber Heard can abuse tf out of Johnny Depp and still be in Aquaman 2 and have a career???

Tiff @tiffany_demoss Am I devastated that Warner bros kicked Johnny Depp, a survivor of abuse, off of the fantastic beasts movie yet still allow Ezra Miller, an abuser, to be in their films?? Yes. Yes I am. Am I devastated that Warner bros kicked Johnny Depp, a survivor of abuse, off of the fantastic beasts movie yet still allow Ezra Miller, an abuser, to be in their films?? Yes. Yes I am.

John Greely @John_Greely_666 DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Ezra Miller was “irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a private house and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”(Source: rol.st/3JV8suf Ezra Miller was “irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a private house and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”(Source: rol.st/3JV8suf) https://t.co/ai1UKfJagk So, Ezra Miller and Amber Heard, who have a record of assault, still have jobs with Warner Brothers. Johnny Depp, with no record, is cast out? Time to #BoycottWarnerBrothers . Or #BoycottWB , whichever works. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… So, Ezra Miller and Amber Heard, who have a record of assault, still have jobs with Warner Brothers. Johnny Depp, with no record, is cast out? Time to #BoycottWarnerBrothers. Or #BoycottWB, whichever works. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Dreadfury @DreadfuryDK



Ezra Miller: Remains employed despite doing... shit like this. The New York Times @nytimes Ezra Miller, the actor who played the superhero The Flash in several movies and TV series, is facing an assault charge in Hawaii. He was accused of throwing a chair after being asked to leave a party, injuring a woman. nyti.ms/3uWMbYT Ezra Miller, the actor who played the superhero The Flash in several movies and TV series, is facing an assault charge in Hawaii. He was accused of throwing a chair after being asked to leave a party, injuring a woman. nyti.ms/3uWMbYT Johnny Depp: Gets fired for getting abused.Ezra Miller: Remains employed despite doing... shit like this. twitter.com/nytimes/status… Johnny Depp: Gets fired for getting abused.Ezra Miller: Remains employed despite doing... shit like this. twitter.com/nytimes/status…

This is the second time Ezra Miller got arrested in Hawaii

The arrest comes as Ezra Miller already faces charges, on the counts of harassment and disorderly conduct, stemming from a March incident at a karaoke club in which the angry actor allegedly seized a microphone from a lady and rushed at a man playing darts.

Miller paid $500 bail and was set free in these cases, but were slated for arraignment for the karaoke bar arrest and a related traffic case Tuesday, April 19. It's unclear how the new arrest might affect the arraignment.

According to Kenneth Quiocho, the Hawaii police assistant chief, Miller was involved in a confrontation in downtown Hilo last month in which officers reacted when they refused to leave the area and impeded a sidewalk.

𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒌𝑶𝒇𝑹𝒐𝒓𝒔𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒄𝒉 @MaskOfRorschach "that's it. i'm tired of other people being alive."

- ezra miller, 2022 "that's it. i'm tired of other people being alive."- ezra miller, 2022 https://t.co/Sx87glmjvw

Miller's attorney, Francis Alcain, had requested that Tuesday's court hearing, which had been planned for next week, be pushed up because the actor "had different time-sensitive professional responsibilities in California and/or New York" and needed an earlier hearing to address the matter.

The star's legal problems endanger their career. According to Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. and DC execs had an emergency meeting following Miller's initial arrest and agreed to halt any further projects with the actor.

Miller's recent arrest comes just days after the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in the United States, in which he reprises his role as Credence Barebone. Miller, who has previously been in We Need to Talk About Kevin, Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, will appear in a solo Flash film in 2023.

Edited by Suchitra