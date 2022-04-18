Tyrese Gibson replacing Mahershala Ali as Blade rumors sends internet into a meltdown

On Thursday, April 14, Morbius star Tyrese Gibson took to his Instagram to post a snap of himself with Marvel’s famed hybrid-vampire Blade’s signature beard look. Gibson’s post featured a Blade comic panel along with his selfie.

Furthermore, Gibson’s caption for the snap, “We on!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” confused many followers over the intent of such a post. Many of his followers assumed that the star was campaigning for the role. However, this theory sparked much confusion as Marvel Studios announced Mahershala Ali for the role of Blade almost three years ago.

One of the top replies to the actor’s Instagram post was “Who’s gonna tell him,” which insinuated that the Blade reboot is already underway.

Rumors about Tyrese Gibson replacing Mahershala Ali’s lead role in and as MCU’s Blade

Le Cinéphiles @LeCinephiles BREAKING: ‘MORBIUS’ star Tyrese Gibson replaces Mahershala Ali as Marvel Studios’ ‘BLADE’ following scheduling conflicts. BREAKING: ‘MORBIUS’ star Tyrese Gibson replaces Mahershala Ali as Marvel Studios’ ‘BLADE’ following scheduling conflicts. https://t.co/qlnOljAk0G

Following the 43-year-old actor’s vague Instagram post, rumors about Gibson’s potential casting in the upcoming MCU film, Blade, spread on social media. While many were trolling the star’s post, a few entertainment sites have claimed that the actor is set to replace two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter.

After Tyrese Gibson’s obscure post, the Twitter page of Le Cinéphiles mockingly claimed that the Fast and Furious series star would replace Mahershala Ali as Blade. They also reported in their spoof tweet that Ali had to leave the role over a scheduling conflict. However, many MCU fans failed to understand that Le Cinéphiles is known for sharing spoof news on their page for the amusement of their 52,000 followers.

Furthermore, Gibson’s role as Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious 10 would essentially mean that the star would be unable to film for Blade unless for a brief role. While it may be possible that the actor is done with the Fast & Furious 10’s shooting (which began earlier this year), Gibson may be further occupied with shooting the eleventh film of the Fast saga.

Meanwhile, as per Collider, Blade is reported to begin shooting in Summer 2022. This would make it very difficult for Tyrese Gibson to portray the titular character. Thus, this debunks the obvious spoof casting news on social media.

MCU’s Blade casting details

At 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced Mahershala Ali as the actor to portray Eric Brooks (Blade). Since then, Ali has already been involved in the MCU with 2021’s Eternals, albeit in a vocal role.

Furthermore, Da 5 Blood star Delroy Lindo has been cast in the movie in an undisclosed role. Similarly, Krypton star Aaron Pierre is also slated to join MCU’s Blade project. A cameo from Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, is also expected in the upcoming movie.

So, Tyrese Gibson could potentially portray a supporting character, provided the actor is actually in the film. It is possible that he could play his character from Sony's Morbius, Simon Stroud, again.

