Who is Daniela Melchior? Portuguese actor to reportedly join Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 10

Daniela Melchior, who rose to prominence as Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, is in talks to join the cast of the tenth Fast and Furious film starring Vin Diesel.

Melchior will be joined by newcomer Jason Momoa, who will reportedly play one of the action franchise's villains. Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung Kang, as well as director Justin Lin, are all set to return to the franchise. Diesel and Lin are also producing the yet-untitled Fast & Furious 10.

All about the Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior

Daniela Melchior is a Portuguese actress and model who began her career with films like Parque Mayer and The Black Book, both in Portuguese. Melchior is best known in Portugal for her roles in daytime dramas such as Valor Da Vida, A Herderia, and Massa Fresca.

She was the Portuguese dubbing voice for Gwen Stacy, who was initially dubbed by Hailee Steinfeld in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher 2, she made her English-language debut in James Gunn's DC blockbuster The Suicide Squad.

Melchior has been a prolific actress, most notably portraying Maria Manuel in the 2021 drama miniseries Pecado. Melchior is set to star alongside Henry Golding, Sam Neill, and Noomi Rapace in the film Assassin Club.

She'll also appear in Marlowe, a thriller based on Raymond Chandler's novel The Black-Eyed Blonde, starring Liam Neeson. Many in the industry and in the media have already dubbed the young actress as "the next Gal Gadot."

Fast and Furious 10 will almost certainly propel Daniela Melchior's acting career even further in Hollywood. It will be intriguing to see what role Melchior plays in Fast and Furious 10, as well as how she interacts with the franchise's long-established ensemble of characters.

She is represented by CAA and Brave Artists Management. Melchior's casting was first revealed by TheWrap.

More about the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 movie

The plot of Fast & Furious 10 has yet to be revealed, and the official title has yet to be declared. The Fast and Furious franchise, which debuted in 2001, is now one of the highest-grossing cinematic properties of all time, grossing an astounding $6.6 billion globally.

The Fast And Furious 9 cast (Image via Universal)

The franchise has also produced spinoffs, such as the hit Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in 2019, which is expected to be followed by a sequel.

According to reports, Fast & Furious 10 will release in theaters on May 19, 2023.

