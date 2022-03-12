DC delays their movie lineups, fans are disappointed

DC had a somewhat rocky start, Dawn Of Justice was a flop, Justice League (Joss Whedon cut) failed miserably and Suicide Squad still gives fans nightmares.
The comic book universe was crumbling under pressure from its rival company and fans’ expectations. However, in later years with movies like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Justice League Snyder Cut, and the reboot of Suicide Squad, DCEU seemed to have found steady ground.
Fans were eagerly waiting for the DCEU project in 2022. In February, DC launched a trailer showcasing a reel of upcoming movies in 2022. The list includes impressive titles like The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman.
Unfortunately to fans’ disappointment, almost all of these movies have been delayed to 2023.
Major DC movies pushed back to late 2022 and 2023
The news first broke via Instagram when Dwayne Johnson released an IG video stating that the films under his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, have been delayed.
DC League Of Super-Pets, starring Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, Kevin Hart, and Keanu Reeves, was scheduled to release in May 2022 but has been pushed back to July 29, 2022.
While one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, has been further delayed to October 21, 2022. In his Instagram video, Johnson revealed:
“Black Adam will be released on October 21st, right before Halloween, playing thru Thanksgiving and playing through the Christmas holidays.”
Just when fans thought things couldn't go bad any further, it was revealed that other flagship projects, namely Aquaman and Flash, have been delayed too. The former won’t appear on the big screen until March 17, 2023. Scarlet Speedster's multi-versal adventure flick Flash is postponed from November 2022 to June 23, 2023.
Many lashed out at Warner Bros. after hearing the disappointing news.
But behind all the dark clouds, there is a silver lining. The Shazam movie, which was scheduled for release in mid-2023 has been moved up and will now hit theaters on December 16, 2022.
The superhero flick about a teenager in the body of a god is currently the only good news fans can cling to. Shazam! Fury of the Gods boasts a stellar cast including Zachary Levi in the titular role along with Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Ross Butler.
Other Warner Bros. ventures such as Wonka have also been delayed.