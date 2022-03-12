DC delays their movie lineups, fans are disappointed

DC had a somewhat rocky start, Dawn Of Justice was a flop, Justice League (Joss Whedon cut) failed miserably and Suicide Squad still gives fans nightmares.

The comic book universe was crumbling under pressure from its rival company and fans’ expectations. However, in later years with movies like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Justice League Snyder Cut, and the reboot of Suicide Squad, DCEU seemed to have found steady ground.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the DCEU project in 2022. In February, DC launched a trailer showcasing a reel of upcoming movies in 2022. The list includes impressive titles like The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman.

Unfortunately to fans’ disappointment, almost all of these movies have been delayed to 2023.

Major DC movies pushed back to late 2022 and 2023

The news first broke via Instagram when Dwayne Johnson released an IG video stating that the films under his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, have been delayed.

DC League Of Super-Pets, starring Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, Kevin Hart, and Keanu Reeves, was scheduled to release in May 2022 but has been pushed back to July 29, 2022.

While one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, has been further delayed to October 21, 2022. In his Instagram video, Johnson revealed:

“Black Adam will be released on October 21st, right before Halloween, playing thru Thanksgiving and playing through the Christmas holidays.”

Just when fans thought things couldn't go bad any further, it was revealed that other flagship projects, namely Aquaman and Flash, have been delayed too. The former won’t appear on the big screen until March 17, 2023. Scarlet Speedster's multi-versal adventure flick Flash is postponed from November 2022 to June 23, 2023.

Many lashed out at Warner Bros. after hearing the disappointing news.

Ashley Talks Comics! @ComicGirlAshley It was me, Barry. I delayed The Flash. I thought it would be funny to push back all the other DC movies as well. They're gonna have to wait until your movie releases... If i ever let it. It was me, Barry. I delayed The Flash. I thought it would be funny to push back all the other DC movies as well. They're gonna have to wait until your movie releases... If i ever let it. https://t.co/dTrXa97gFe

Harry Thomas @HarryThomasPic My reaction to my most anticipated DC movies this year Aquaman 2 and The Flash being delayed to 2023 NOOOOO! My reaction to my most anticipated DC movies this year Aquaman 2 and The Flash being delayed to 2023 NOOOOO! https://t.co/vPyFYt4qka

cantakeajoke @ignoremytweetsp Dc movies got delayed so it's officially Marvel's year Dc movies got delayed so it's officially Marvel's year

Meh🇵🇸 @zaharelmehde idk why i'm so pissed about all the DC movies being delayed. the DCEU has been nothing but a disappointment to this date (with the exception of Birds of Prey/The Suicide Squad/Peacemaker) idk why i'm so pissed about all the DC movies being delayed. the DCEU has been nothing but a disappointment to this date (with the exception of Birds of Prey/The Suicide Squad/Peacemaker)

But behind all the dark clouds, there is a silver lining. The Shazam movie, which was scheduled for release in mid-2023 has been moved up and will now hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

The superhero flick about a teenager in the body of a god is currently the only good news fans can cling to. Shazam! Fury of the Gods boasts a stellar cast including Zachary Levi in the titular role along with Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Ross Butler.

Other Warner Bros. ventures such as Wonka have also been delayed.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul