Jason Momoa: Top 5 fashion moments from ‘Aquaman’ star

Jason Momoa, who is best known for his role in Game Of Thrones, recently showed off his emotional side in his role for the Netflix series Sweet Girl. The actor's onscreen prowess is only surpassed by his love for family and loved ones.

But aside from all this, we have found our Aquaman guilty of sporting some stunning outfits, most effortlessly. His fashion choices have been quite impressive and indubitably captivating.

Fawning over Jason Momoa's iconic fashion moments

5) 2020 Golden Globes

Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz on the red carpet, Golden Globes 2020 (Image via Huffington Post)

Jason Momoa arrived on the red carpet wearing a deep-green velvet coat from Tom Ford, which he coordinated with his now ex-wife’s Fendi gown. The former couple matched each other’s aesthetics and were a charm to watch.

As if their statement attire wasn't enough, midway through the ceremony, the DC star was seen sitting in a tank top with no suit jacket. He reveled in a simple black tank top that matched his black Valentino slacks.

Meanwhile, he lent his wife the coat as she was cold. So, if chivalry had a human form, it would without a doubt, be him!

4) 2019 Oscars

Jason Momoa and his wife on the red carpet. Oscars, 2019 (Image via PopSugar)

Only Momoa can bring attention to accessories such as a scrunchie. On the 2019 Oscars' red carpet, the actor was spotted in a pink velvet tux. His colors matched that of his former wife Lisa Bonet.

His velvet scrunchie complemented his outfit and it donned the Fendi tag. His tux was tailor-made by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Creative Director of Menswear at Fendi. Notably, Jason and his wife both wore brands headed by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

3) Glimmering on the sets of SNL

Jason Momoa on Saturday Night Live (Image via Pinterest)

Jason Momoa appeared on Saturday Night Live flaunting shiny baby pink trousers, a black T-shirt, and a white leather jacket. The actor has spoken on several occasions about his love for the color pink.

He has probably draped himself in all the shades of pink. Momoa has even collaborated with a brand for pink shoes. A tall and handsome man like him wearing the color definitely helps in dispelling toxic norms of masculinity.

2) The Premiere of 'See'

Jason Momoa at the premiere of 'See'. (Image via Getty Images)

At the launch event of Apple TV’s new series See, our Aquaman again styled himself in pink. At the 2019 event, the actor was spotted in a light pink satin suit with a gray cashmere sweater and light gray suede Christian Louboutin boots.

The 42-year-old star completed the look by accessorizing it with an opal and turquoise statement necklace and numerous rings.

1) The InStyle Awards, 2015

Jason Momoa and Wife on the red carpet. InStyle Awards, 2015. (Image via Getty Images)

At the Instyle Awards in Los Angeles, Jason proved that an all-black outfit is a foolproof sartorial solution. He chose a black t-shirt along with black leather brogues to grace the Getty Center. This look, hands down, goes down in history as one of the hottest ever.

Jason Momoa is a style icon who redefines fashion at each event. His effortless charm and guile only accentuate his stylistic exploits.

The actor's love for pink and his charming personality along with simple yet elegant looks are what set him apart from the crowd.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul