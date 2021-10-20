Where to watch Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s series See?

See is a science fiction drama television series produced for Apple TV+ and starring former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista and Hollywood icon Jason Momoa. The distributor for the show is Apple Inc.

See premiered on 1st November 2019. The second season premiered on 27th August 2021.

In June 2021, See was renewed for the third season.

In the series, Dave Bautista plays the role of Edo Voss, brother of Jason Momoa, who portrays the character of Baba Voss, a fearless warrior and the leader of the Alkenny Tribe.

Meanwhile, Edo is the vengeful younger brother of Baba and the Commander General of the Trivantian army, the rival kingdom of Payan.

Will Dave Bautista ever return to WWE?

The chances of Dave Bautista returning to WWE are quite minimal, especially considering that he retired from professional wrestling. In 2019, Bautista announced his retirement after losing to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in a No Holds Barred Match.

The match was Dave Bautista's final. He closed out a coveted career facing the man who took The Animal under his wing as part of the Evolution faction in WWE.

Together, Bautista and Triple H made several memories in WWE, as on-screen allies, and as rivals. It was fitting that the former multi-time WWE Champion ended his career by sharing the ring with The Game at The Biggest Stage of Them All.

Dave Bautista is also a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and has been killing it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista is also part of the 2021 movie Dune.

