[WATCH] Roman Reigns takes hilarious dig at Hollywood star Jason Momoa 

Roman Reigns recently made a bold claim about Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa and his movie Aquaman.

A video from a recent WWE live event saw Roman Reigns take a shot at the DCEU movie. He was competing in a tag team match between The Bloodline and the team of Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Rey Mysterio.

Right before the match, a fan from the audience said, "You were great in Aquaman!".

The WWE Universal Champion, without missing a beat, fired back by saying, "Come on now, that movie would have made WAYYY more money if I was in it."

This clever exchange between the fan and Roman Reigns led to the crowd bursting in laughter. You can watch the entire video below:

Darrick @Royal_Hound @cptnkatepryde Aye that was me! I am so glad I had my phone out for it 🤣 @cptnkatepryde Aye that was me! I am so glad I had my phone out for it 🤣 https://t.co/YmtAdUdyHS

Roman Reigns' current run on WWE SmackDown

Last week, Roman Reigns returned to WWE Smackdown and was involved in a massive twist in his ongoing title feud with Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman accidentally advocated for Brock Lesnar in Reigns' absence, giving rise to his speculation about his loyalty.

The Tribal Chief intended to address the events and get a clear answer about Heyman's allegiance. He questioned his Special Counsel's alliance with Lesnar before unceremoniously firing him on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns also hit Paul Heyman with a Superman Punch and was about to subject his former Counsel to a brutal punishment before he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring and destroyed The Usos before turning his attention towards the Universal Champion. Despite being hit by multiple chair shots, an angry Lesnar subjected Roman Reigns to multiple F5s and clearly conveyed his title intentions.

The two superstars will lock horns for the Universal Championship at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Following the recent turn of events, Paul Heyman is expected to ally himself with Lesnar in the days leading up to the title bout.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, many believe that this could all be Roman Reigns' ploy to exploit Lesnar's trust in his former advocate.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Whose side do you think Paul Heyman will be on at WWE Day 1? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 12 votes so far