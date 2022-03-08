Mahershala Ali's Blade rumored to appear in the upcoming Marvel series before his own movie

Marvel fans eagerly look forward to watching Mahershala Ali's Blade return to the big screen. However, some reports suggest that the character would first appear on a Disney Plus TV show before his solo movie.

Marvel Studios announced in 2019 that Mahershala Ali would play the legendary character Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, there's no release date for the movie; however, its production is expected to start sometime during the summer of 2022.

Of course, we have a long wait ahead of us, but according to Comic Circus, there's a chance that we will see Mahershala Ali's Blade sooner than expected. Apparently, a recent report suggested that the character would make his appearance in the Werewolf by Night Halloween Special on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is coming with a Warewolf by Night Halloween Special (Image via MCU - The Direct/ Twitter)

Mahershala Ali's Blade rumored to appear in Werewolf By Night

Werewolf by Night is the title given to two characters in Marvel Comics, Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. With that being said, Marvel Studios is all set to introduce Werewolf by Night in a Halloween special on Disney Plus. However, it's not yet confirmed which of the two fictional characters will be appearing in the project.

So far, the plot storyline has been held under wraps. What's known is that the TV special would star Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal (Coco) in the lead role. Marvel Studios has also not yet confirmed Blade's appearance on the TV show.

However, if the rumor is accurate, it would be interesting to see if Mahershala Ali's Blade will be seen as an ally or if he will be fighting against the primary Werewolf.

Nevertheless, Mahershala Ali's Blade will definitely steal the show if he does appear in the Halloween Special, and after that, we'll see him again in the solo release.

Apart from these, no further details about the release date or the production date are known. But according to some reliable sources, the production will not last too long for Werewolf by Night.

Reports suggest that the show's production will be completed within two to three weeks. So, MCU fans can expect to get a release date later for the second half of 2022, during Halloween.

