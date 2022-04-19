Who is Sean Bett? Johnny Depp's bodyguard shares photos of actor's injuries amid fears he and Amber Heard would "kill each other"

American actor Johnny Depp's personal security guard, Sean Bett, testified during the ongoing defamation trial between the star and his ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he shared pictures of the injured actor. After seeing many fights, Bett stated that he informed Heard that “this can’t continue.”

During the trial, when Sean Bett was testifying, the courtroom was shown two pictures of Depp's face from 2015, which the Law and Crime Network allegedly described as having "black eye/injuries to Depp's face."

Sean Bett said that it wasn't the only time he saw the actor with facial injuries and revealed how Depp and Heard fought all the time.

When asked if he ever saw injuries on Amber Heard's body while working with the couple, he replied no. But he added that he saw injuries on Depp during that timeframe.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on Monday, April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, after Depp's March 2019 lawsuit against his ex-wife. Depp claims she defamed him in an op-ed published in The Washington Post in December 2018 headlined, “I spoke up against s*xual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change."

While Depp is not named in the article, his legal team claims it bears a "clear implication that Depp is a domestic abuser," which they claim is "categorically and demonstrably false." Depp is demanding "not less than $50 million" in damages.

What details did Sean Bett give during the trial?

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella "On April 2016, I saw injuries on Mr. Depp. At that time, Mr. Depp's mother was VERY critical."



Sean Bett is testifying that Amber Heard was BEATING Johnny Depp a month before Depp's mother DIED. "On April 2016, I saw injuries on Mr. Depp. At that time, Mr. Depp's mother was VERY critical." Sean Bett is testifying that Amber Heard was BEATING Johnny Depp a month before Depp's mother DIED. https://t.co/fVHQPbgt2Q

Talking about their relationship, Bett said that the duo went from being a "loving, almost like high school couple" to arguing on a daily basis.

“They started to argue periodically, and then the arguing started to progress more and more and more.”

Bett said that Heard had talked to him about the relationship on a handful of occasions:

“There was one occasion in which they had an argument at his West Hollywood address. Johnny told me, ‘Just take her down downtown to the penthouse so she can relax and cool off.’ As we were driving downtown, she was crying.”

Papaya 🇺🇦 @bee_papaya



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent Johnny Depp had to be advised to stay away from Amber Heard, as it was making him more depressed and anxious and could turn violent. Johnny Depp had to be advised to stay away from Amber Heard, as it was making him more depressed and anxious and could turn violent. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent https://t.co/yovPeTsqmr

He added that their fights had started taking place quite frequently:

“And I was telling her, ‘This can’t continue, you guys are either going to kill each other or you’re going to be in jail.’ With tears, she says, ‘But I love him, and I’m not going to lose him.’”

Bett cited Heard as stating at the time, which he estimated to be around 2012 or 2013:

“I overheard her saying to him, ‘He’s a fat**s, f**k you, Johnny. And you too, Sean.’”

Sienna @winonasrider Johnny Depp came to court with a ponytail today.

Amber Heard challenges her old vintage hairstyle which she used to wear when she first got involved with Depp.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Johnny Depp came to court with a ponytail today.Amber Heard challenges her old vintage hairstyle which she used to wear when she first got involved with Depp. 🔵Johnny Depp came to court with a ponytail today.Amber Heard challenges her old vintage hairstyle which she used to wear when she first got involved with Depp.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/jDWRCBxNVq

Sean Bett also shared how he and Johnny fled the scene when Heard became violent:

“She went to throw a water bottle or a plastic cup down the stairs. And it bounced kind of in Johnny’s direction, but I ended up getting him, and we got out of there as soon as possible.”

Sean Bett has seen Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since the beginning of their relationship

Anthony J @ZenkaiRanger

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard is losing to Johnny Depp in court and I’m loving every moment of it! Amber Heard is losing to Johnny Depp in court and I’m loving every moment of it!#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/q3X20o7WnA

Sean Bett stated that he still works for Depp, handling his personal security operations. He got into the private security company after being pushed out of his job in the Los Angeles Sheriff's office owing to injuries received in car accidents, he claimed.

He first met Heard in 2011, when she and Depp started dating. Bett said that her family and friends took advantage of Depp, living in his penthouses without paying rent and driving his vehicles.

According to Bett, Depp and Heard began getting into heated confrontations with one another on a daily basis in about 2014. Heard also admitted to drinking on a daily basis and becoming "slightly intoxicated" on occasion.

bling pipe✨🌊🏄‍♀️✨ @source411 Sean Bett JD’s long-term security testified that Amber Heard’s friends and family were taking advantage of Johnny Depp Sean Bett JD’s long-term security testified that Amber Heard’s friends and family were taking advantage of Johnny Depp https://t.co/Gha66FMePn

This is not the first time that Depp's security guard has testified for him. Back in 2020, Johnny was fighting a case against The Sun for calling him a "wife beater" in its 2018 article.

Bett said that he had never seen Depp being violent against anyone but stated that he had seen Amber Heard throw bottles, glasses, and other objects towards Depp while also verbally abusing him.

