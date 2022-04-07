What did Ezra Miller do? Warner Bros holds emergency meeting over Flash star's future amid recent disorderly conduct arrest

American actor Ezra Miller's projects with film production company Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly at risk after the actor's arrest in Hawaii.

According to reports, on April 6 the two production companies had an emergency meeting after the star's legal issues on the island.

Following the discussion, the committee reportedly resolved to put all Miller-related projects on hold, as well as any public appearances they had planned for the promotion of the DC Cinematic Universe.

The 29-year-old is set to star in The Flash, a DC Comics picture that will be released in 2023, reprising his role as that of Justice League.

According to sources, the actor had regular meltdowns on the set of The Flash last year. Miller was "losing it," according to the insider, who also clarified that the actor was not aggressive. The source explained:

"Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.'"

Additionally, Miller has also been off the promotional tour for The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

What did Ezra Miller do in Hawaii?

Ezra Miller faces disorderly conduct charges after a bar incident in Hilo, Hawaii.

Miller was detained just after midnight on March 28 and charged with disorderly behavior and harassment, according to a statement issued by the Hawaii Police Department on April 5.

"On Sunday, March 28, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street."

The report also stated that Ezra Miller became "agitated" when people at the bar began singing karaoke.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and, at one point, grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

MadGooseWizard @goose_wizard #becauseiwasthere I have the posted the ONLY footage of #EzraMiller from inside the bar on the night of their arrest. They were calm, friendly and cool until baited. #FactCheck #EzraMiller IsInnocent #questioneverything I have the posted the ONLY footage of #EzraMiller from inside the bar on the night of their arrest. They were calm, friendly and cool until baited. #FactCheck #becauseiwasthere #EzraMillerIsInnocent #questioneverything https://t.co/E1LOc2068u

Bail was imposed at $500 by the police. Miller was released after posting bail.

A Hawaii court approved a couple's plea for a temporary restraining order against Miller a few days after the incident.

A petition for a temporary restraining order was filed on Tuesday by the couple in Hilo, Hawaii, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them. Miller is also accused of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Ezra Miller has previously made headlines for his behavior

The instances in Hawaii are the most recent in a string of alarming events concerning Miller. In April 2020, footage of the actor supposedly choking a lady in an Iceland pub went viral on social media.

The Justice League actor was escorted from Prikið Kaffihús bar, but no arrests were made. According to sources, the Iceland footage caused Warner Bros. to reconsider, but Miller was not fired from The Secrets of Dumbledore like former castmate Johnny Depp, who lost his libel battle against a British tabloid that characterized the actor as a "wife beater."

Ezra Miller posted a video that has since been deleted on Instagram that contained threats against a North Carolina Ku Klux Klan chapter in January 2022. The actor instructed the chapter members to kill themselves with their own guns, or "we’ll do it for you if that’s what you want.”

Edited by Somava Das