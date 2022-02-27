"Just as good": Andrew Garfield praises Dylan O'Brien's 'Social Network' impression and fans can't get enough

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield expressed his reaction to Dylan O'Brien's impression of the former's character. Back in 2020, O'Brien mimicked Garfield's portrayal of Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network.

During a recent interview, host Ali Plumb asked Garfield about his reaction to O'Brien and Sarah Ramos' reenactment of the famed scene from the 2010 film. Garfield expressed that O'Brien's take was "just as good, if not better."

Plumb and Garfield also noted that the original scene took the actor almost 40 takes, while O'Brien probably filmed his viral reenactment in one go. However, in reality, O'Brien took 13 takes for the entire 85-seconds clip.

What did Andrew Garfield say about Dylan O'Brien's reenactment of his character from 'The Social Network?'

In the interview with BBC Radio 1, the 38-year-old actor said,

"I love him (O'Brien.) I think he's so talented, and I thought that was very, very cool."

The tick, tick...BOOM! star also stated that O'Brien's take was more "handsomer."

At the time, Andrew Garfield also texted tick, tick...BOOM! director Lin-Manuel Miranda, praising Dylan O'Brien. The text shared by Miranda, read that the Teen Wolf star had "MURDERED it."

Fans react to Andrew Garfield's reaction to Dylan O'Brien's impression of him

Following Garfield's reaction to the clip on BBC Radio 1's latest interview with the actor, fans took to social media to gush about The Amazing Spider-Man star's praise towards Dylan O'Brien.

How did the viral video come about?

The reenactment video was filmed by Dylan O'Brien and Sarah Ramos in early 2020. They coincidentally met through their mutual friend and The Social Network star Max Minghella. It was Minghella who reportedly pitched the idea for O'Brien and Ramos to film the video.

Later in October, O'Brien told The Hollywood Reporter,

"It was definitely a trip to see the effect that it had. We were definitely hoping that (David) Fincher saw it somewhere secretly and was amused."

Meanwhile, Ramos told the Insider that their initial choice for the video was How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, amongst others. However, Minghella, who played Divya Narendra in The Social Network, convinced them to do the "Lawyer up" scene.

Since then, O'Brien's uncanny impression of Andrew Garfield's Eduardo Saverin has racked up millions of views and thousands of comments praising the actor.

However, O'Brien's reenactment of the scene is not his only association with Garfield in the past. Around 2015, after Garfield departed from the role of Spider-Man, Dylan O'Brien was reportedly one of the top choices for portraying Peter Parker in the MCU, before Tom Holland ultimately got the part.

