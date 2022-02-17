What is Dylan O'Brien up to now? Internet devastated as Stiles Stilinski won't return to 'Teen Wolf' film

Dylan O'Brien, who played the fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski on MTV's Teen Wolf, will not be returning for the Teen Wolf movie.
Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, and Colton Haynes are among the cast members returning for the project. O'Brien is noticeably absent, while Tyler Hoechlin and Arden Cho are part of the cast.
Dylan O'Brien's departure from Teen Wolf shook the internet
Teen Wolf is a global cultural phenomenon with one of the most devoted fandoms. O'Brien leaving the cast left fans heartbroken as they voiced their displeasure and aired their sorrows on Twitter.
Fans vented through the ever-popular Euphoria memes. The stills from Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film were also used. Swift's film features O'Brien in a lead role.
Fans recognize that O'Brien's departure is natural, as he might not want his career defined by his work in Teen Wolf. They understandably had to bid farewell to this beloved cast member. Some grieving fans petitioned to cancel the film since the entire original cast will not return.
What Dylan O'Brien has been up to recently
Following an accident on the set of The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the actor took a little hiatus from the spotlight since Teen Wolf.
In March 2016, while filming the Maze Runner's opening sequence, O'Brien was injured when a harness malfunctioned during a stunt scene. In September 2017, he told The Salt Lake Tribune that the incident "damaged most of the right side of my face." He's now speaking up about how the incident affected his life. He said:
"I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years. All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them. I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important."
After recovering from his accident, O'Brien starred in the 2017 film American Assassin before finishing The Maze Runner: The Death Cure in 2018.
Since then, the actor has remained relatively quiet. But in May 2020, he made a spectacular return to social media by replying to one of Halsey's throwback tweets.
He has starred in movies like Love and Monsters and Flashback in titular roles. He also appeared in the second episode of Season 11 of the HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Dylan O'Brien also appeared in All Too Well: The Short Film, released in November 2021, alongside Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink.
Dylan O'Brien will star alongside several notable actors in the upcoming film The Outfit, premiering in March 2022.