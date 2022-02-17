What is Dylan O'Brien up to now? Internet devastated as Stiles Stilinski won't return to 'Teen Wolf' film

Dylan O'Brien, who played the fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski on MTV's Teen Wolf, will not be returning for the Teen Wolf movie.

Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, and Colton Haynes are among the cast members returning for the project. O'Brien is noticeably absent, while Tyler Hoechlin and Arden Cho are part of the cast.

Dylan O'Brien's departure from Teen Wolf shook the internet

Teen Wolf is a global cultural phenomenon with one of the most devoted fandoms. O'Brien leaving the cast left fans heartbroken as they voiced their displeasure and aired their sorrows on Twitter.

madison @DEMIE95 Teen wolf movie without Dylan O'Brien Teen wolf movie without Dylan O'Brien https://t.co/at0GFTnA3f

ً @dylscunt “dylan obrien are not currently attached to the teen wolf movie” “dylan obrien are not currently attached to the teen wolf movie” https://t.co/MGod8k0uFB

Fans vented through the ever-popular Euphoria memes. The stills from Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film were also used. Swift's film features O'Brien in a lead role.

Lizzie @youngxroyalx DYLAN OBRIEN ISNT GONNA BE IN THE TEEN WOLF MOVIE DYLAN OBRIEN ISNT GONNA BE IN THE TEEN WOLF MOVIE https://t.co/mgp6fmhq8F

SaGe @5s5l6s no living, loving or laughing in these conditions Dylan obrien isn’t going to be in the new teen wolf movie and I am not okayno living, loving or laughing in these conditions Dylan obrien isn’t going to be in the new teen wolf movie and I am not okay 💔 no living, loving or laughing in these conditions

🍀 @DlLDOH Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin not returning.. you might as well cancel the whole project Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin not returning.. you might as well cancel the whole project 😭 https://t.co/oeZ8gpSLIt

Fans recognize that O'Brien's departure is natural, as he might not want his career defined by his work in Teen Wolf. They understandably had to bid farewell to this beloved cast member. Some grieving fans petitioned to cancel the film since the entire original cast will not return.

Shanegames07 @shanegames07 @DYLNOBR1EN I would love for him to return as Stiles but If he doesn't want to I completely understand why he didn't want to because he was apart of the show for 6 season, 6 years and he doesn't want to be known for only Teen Wolf. @DYLNOBR1EN I would love for him to return as Stiles but If he doesn't want to I completely understand why he didn't want to because he was apart of the show for 6 season, 6 years and he doesn't want to be known for only Teen Wolf.

Ines ᱬ @outlarilla Hey, the fact that Dylan’s not back in the movie Teen Wolf is a choice and I respect that. All I’m asking is that you don’t break up Lydia and Stiles and find something else like, "Stiles is on a big case for the FBI for an indefinite period of time," please @MTVteenwolf Hey, the fact that Dylan’s not back in the movie Teen Wolf is a choice and I respect that. All I’m asking is that you don’t break up Lydia and Stiles and find something else like, "Stiles is on a big case for the FBI for an indefinite period of time," please @MTVteenwolf

~J⁷⁹~ @Jaw_Jerry seriously without Stiles can't even imagine Teen wolf twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st… Film Updates @FilmUpdates

Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho will not return, while Tyler Hoechlin is in negotiations. Cast members returning for the #TeenWolf movie:Tyler PoseyHolland RodenShelley HennigCrystal ReedLinden AshbyJR BourneColton HaynesRyan KelleyMelissa PonzioDylan SprayberryDylan O’Brien and Arden Cho will not return, while Tyler Hoechlin is in negotiations. Cast members returning for the #TeenWolf movie:Tyler PoseyHolland RodenShelley HennigCrystal ReedLinden AshbyJR BourneColton HaynesRyan KelleyMelissa PonzioDylan SprayberryDylan O’Brien and Arden Cho will not return, while Tyler Hoechlin is in negotiations. https://t.co/fg68JPJ6QI We won and at what costseriously without Stiles can't even imagine Teen wolf We won and at what cost 😭😭😭😭 seriously without Stiles can't even imagine Teen wolf 😭😭😭 twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st…

monisha.🌿 @m_scissorhands they're making a teen wolf movie without dylan o'brien but stiles was the best thing about the show? they're making a teen wolf movie without dylan o'brien but stiles was the best thing about the show?

What Dylan O'Brien has been up to recently

Following an accident on the set of The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the actor took a little hiatus from the spotlight since Teen Wolf.

In March 2016, while filming the Maze Runner's opening sequence, O'Brien was injured when a harness malfunctioned during a stunt scene. In September 2017, he told The Salt Lake Tribune that the incident "damaged most of the right side of my face." He's now speaking up about how the incident affected his life. He said:

"I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years. All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them. I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important."

After recovering from his accident, O'Brien starred in the 2017 film American Assassin before finishing The Maze Runner: The Death Cure in 2018.

Since then, the actor has remained relatively quiet. But in May 2020, he made a spectacular return to social media by replying to one of Halsey's throwback tweets.

He has starred in movies like Love and Monsters and Flashback in titular roles. He also appeared in the second episode of Season 11 of the HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Dylan O'Brien also appeared in All Too Well: The Short Film, released in November 2021, alongside Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13



taylor.lnk.to/ATWshortfilm I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Sadie and Dylan for giving us everything they had in order to tell this story. All Too Well The Short Film is out on YouTube, and showing all week at the AMC 13 theater in NYC. For you, from us. I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Sadie and Dylan for giving us everything they had in order to tell this story. All Too Well The Short Film is out on YouTube, and showing all week at the AMC 13 theater in NYC. For you, from us. ♥️taylor.lnk.to/ATWshortfilm https://t.co/gniDuc8KlF

Dylan O'Brien will star alongside several notable actors in the upcoming film The Outfit, premiering in March 2022.

