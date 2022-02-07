'Euphoria' fans unhappy with storylines, want better writers as HBO announces Season 3 renewal

Euphoria, the critically acclaimed Emmy-winning hit drama series created by Sam Levinson, has been renewed for a third season. The news of its renewal comes right in the middle of Season 2 airing. Apart from the exhilarating amount of traction on social media, the premiere episode of Season 2 (January 9, 2022) has accumulated 14 million viewers collectively across HBO and HBO Max to date. On top of that, the premiere episode of Season 2 became the No. 1 social premium cable episode since the finale episode of Game of Thrones in May 2019.

Amid all the anticipation and excitement for the renewal of the glitter-lidded drama series, fans took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction and disappointment with certain storylines in Euphoria Season 2. They are seen asking the premium cable and streaming service company for better writers on Season 3 of the series:

Why are fans upset with the storylines of 'Euphoria' Season 2?

Disarrayed and confusing

In a foreseeable turn of events, Euphoria Season 2 (which was already polarizing) has become the target of excruciating Twitter mockery halfway into the second season. Whether it's the season's abandonment of significant character arcs, clumsy dialogue, or its flatulent social commentary, the drama series has given viewers plenty of reasons to be dissatisfied.

Farzana @fazzazzaz #Euphoria being renewed is great and all… let’s just find some better writers first shall we? #Euphoria being renewed is great and all… let’s just find some better writers first shall we?

navyas @navyas23 #maddie #pleasegod #niftbtalkies wonder if the #Euphoria writers will lay off the shock factor a little and actually tell a cohesive story in the next few episodes hmmm #cassie wonder if the #Euphoria writers will lay off the shock factor a little and actually tell a cohesive story in the next few episodes hmmm #cassie #maddie #pleasegod #niftbtalkies

Striking visuals, frenetic camera work, and the series' intense subject matter, feels like the show intended to provide an overwhelmingly sensory journey. But beyond all its captivating features, fans have shared their feelings of not being rewarded enough for their investment this time around:

Uneven storylines

Starting with two intriguing developments, Season 2 of Euphoria showcases a completely unexpected relationship between Nate (played by Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney). There's also a flirtatious relationship between Lexi (played by Maude Apatow) and Fezco (played by Angus Cloud).

However, the show seems to be mostly invested in portraying the former, specifically Cassie’s obsession with Nate. The affair has even overshadowed the storyline of the main character, Rue, and her struggle with sobriety.

エリザベス⭐️Elizabeth @Eliza_Pomlove

PLEASE let Hunter back to the writing room and become S3 writer tbh im so disappointed about S2…PLEASE let Hunter back to the writing room and become S3 writer #Euphoria tbh im so disappointed about S2…PLEASE let Hunter back to the writing room and become S3 writer #Euphoria

Lina_Yuris @amlina_official @euphoriaHBO #Euphoria please let Hunter into the writers' room. She's so good at it. Her vision is so special for this series... Their collab with Sam is wonderful. Special episode Jules means so much @euphoriaHBO #Euphoria please let Hunter into the writers' room. She's so good at it. Her vision is so special for this series... Their collab with Sam is wonderful. Special episode Jules means so much🙏

Several fans have also recognized the decreased screen time for other compelling characters, including Kat (played by Barbie Ferreira). Lexi's role has increased this season, but the creator still hasn’t provided her with much internal life. Also, the much-awaited romance between her and Fezco has not been fulfilled yet.

Clarissa Blah @clurmy I really hope there are more women, queer folks, and people of color in the writers room for Season 3 of #Euphoria I really hope there are more women, queer folks, and people of color in the writers room for Season 3 of #Euphoria https://t.co/7YdDDJnnj5

Chiaki 🌸 @ChiakiImpact Jules but they had a falling out and refused to shoot with each other so the writers had to rewrite Cassie as a replacement for Jules' place #Euphoria The way season 2 of Euphoria was suppose to be NateJules but they had a falling out and refused to shoot with each other so the writers had to rewrite Cassie as a replacement for Jules' place The way season 2 of Euphoria was suppose to be Nate 💖 Jules but they had a falling out and refused to shoot with each other so the writers had to rewrite Cassie as a replacement for Jules' place 😭😭😭 #Euphoria

It is quite evident that Euphoria fans have no reservations when it comes to pointing out the frenzied dialogue and poor direction in Season 2.

Readers can watch Euphoria Season 2 on HBO Max from January 9, 2022. New episodes launch every Sunday at 9.00 pm ET. The finale episode of Season 2 will arrive on February 27, and the Season 3 premiere date is yet to be announced.

