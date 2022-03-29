When will The Flash Season 8, Episode 9 air? Release date, plot, and more about The CW series

CW's hit series, The Flash, is ready to air its new episode this week, titled Phantoms. The upcoming episode will answer many questions, including Barry Allen's (played by Grant Gustin) search for the Fire Meta.

This episode is scheduled to air on March 30, 2022, and will deal with team Flash's attempt to figure out the identity of the mysterious Fire Meta. This mystery has been teased before (in season 4) but only resulted in wrongful imprisonment of another character on the show.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the Arrowverse series.

The Flash season 8, episode 9 promo: A bundle of mysteries?

The series has finally resumed its regular run, after a long hiatus and a very packed Armageddon event which lasted for five whole episodes. The event was not only a special addition to the world of the acclaimed Arrowverse series but also deviant from the original storyline.

The Flash is almost on a break since its return after the five-part event and is looking to set things in place before introducing anything significant. The upcoming episodes of the show will most likely introduce something, but hopefully, it will not be very soon before that happens.

The synopsis of the episode, as released by The CW, reads:

"Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him. Meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City."

The mysterious character, Fire Meta, will make an appearance in this episode. Though not much is revealed in the synopsis or the promo, this episode seems to be more mysterious than it looks.

The Flash will also look to expand its storylines since it has already been renewed for a ninth season, making it the longest-running superhero show in the Arrowverse. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode, with Jeff Hersh serving as the primary scriptwriter.

Going into this episode, you can expect high-octane drama and some fascinating new leads in the direction of something big.

When will the new episode of The Flash air?

The upcoming episode will air on March 30, 2022, every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET. You can stream the episode on the official streaming service of The CW network as well as its mobile application. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Khushi Singh