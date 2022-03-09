The Flash return date: When will season 8 episode 6 air?

After a long hiatus, The Flash is ready to return to TV screens with the sixth episode of season 8. Since the five-part armageddon event, fans have had to bear a long wait. The Arrowverse show is finally back with a new episode, and the familiar storyline looks as intriguing as ever.

The upcoming episode of The Flash is titled Impulsive Expressive Disorder and will premiere on March 9, 2022. The episode comes almost three months after the last episode and will be the first one to be released this year. Apart from being the much-awaited sequel to the Armageddon series of episodes, this episode will also bring back guest stars Jordan Fisher and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the show.

The Flash season 8 episode 6: Trailer and plot synopsis

The trailer for the show's latest episode sparked great intrigue among fans. The latest episode seems similar to the fabled Flashpoint, which dealt with alternate timelines and attempted to figure out how to deal with a distorted one. Additionally, some long-term story arcs are rumored to start in the first episode after the Armageddon series.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, Impulsive Expressive Disorder, gives a brief insight into what fans can expect. It reads,

"Picking up where season seven left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent’s vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything to the way it is supposed to be."

Since the five episodes of Armageddon can be considered a deviation from the original storyline, this episode is the true successor to season seven's intense finale involving the speedster war. The episode has been directed by David McWhirter and written by Thomas Pound.

When will the latest episode of The Flash air?

The Flash @CW_TheFlash Barry is faster than ever. New episodes of #TheFlash return Wednesday, March 9 on The CW. Barry is faster than ever. New episodes of #TheFlash return Wednesday, March 9 on The CW. https://t.co/3zR4gZJxqL

The latest episode of the CW superhero series will premiere on March 9, 2022. It will air on the CW channel in a new timeslot. It will air every Wednesday from now on. The show will also be released on CW's online streaming platform. Stay tuned for more updates.

