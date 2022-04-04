The Flash Season 8, Episode 10: Will the mysterious villain be unveiled?

After an intense week of waiting, The Flash is ready to return for an all-new episode on April 6, 2022, continuing its focus on the supernatural threat that tormented Team Flash in the previous episode.

Directed by Kellie Cyrus, this episode will delve into Killer Frost's (played by Danielle Panabaker) reckless attempts at identifying the mysterious entity.

This brand-new supervillain has been in the making for quite some time. The show returned from an extended break after the five-part armageddon event and delved right into the storyline of the mysterious Fire Meta, who seems to be a step ahead of the team at all times.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Flash.

The Flash season 8, episode 10 promo: A reckless move by Frost?

The promo for the upcoming episode of the longest-running Arrowverse show teases a reckless move by Killer Frost that lands her in trouble with the franchise's newest supervillain, the mysterious Black Flame.

The show has slowly created the groundwork for this new foe, who will be a completely different kind of threat, the likes of which the team has never seen. The events preceding this, including the one involving the Flashpoint paradox, can be considered interludes. This is the next major storyline that will drive the current season of the superhero drama.

Previously, showrunner Eric Wallace teased that this season of Flash will have elements of horror and supernatural. This new villain may be the figurehead of that goal. The synopsis for the episode, as released by The CW, reads:

"Barry's desire to keep the team safe is tested when Frost recklessly courts danger while trying to stop the Black Flame; Iris tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother, but unintentionally does more harm than good."

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will have a hard time keeping all his team members safe, especially with Frost out to do something that jeopardizes her life. Additionally, the promo hints at another plotline involving Iris West Allen (Candice Patton), whose good intentions are not best rewarded in the long run.

When will the upcoming episode of The Flash air?

The Flash @CW_TheFlash #TheFlash Is it a ghost or a new Meta? Stream a new episode free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/streamFLAtw Is it a ghost or a new Meta? Stream a new episode free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/streamFLAtw #TheFlash https://t.co/PaUoNnQ5mT

The upcoming episode of the DC-adapted show will air on April 6, 2022, on The CW channel. It airs at 8.00 PM ET every Tuesday. The series will also premiere on the official streaming site and app of the CW network.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul