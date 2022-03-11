4 upcoming DC movies and their release dates

DC has finally released The Batman, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and so far the response from fans has been insane. Starring Robert Pattinson in the role of the caped crusader, the movie took the entire batverse to a whole new level.

However, this is not the only movie that DC has planned to release in the near future. In the coming days, Diamond Comics is all set to release a bunch of movies that deal with iconic characters from their comic books. Here are 4 such movies that fans are looking forward to.

From Black Adam to Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, 4 upcoming DC movies that are coming up

1) Black Adam

Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Black Adam is an upcoming DC movie set to be released on July 29, 2022. The movie will throw light on the origins and resurrection of this anti-hero.

Black Adam in the comic books is a pretty dark character and possesses a plethora of superpowers. He has superhuman strength and stamina, and can also move and fly at sonic speed. Fans are enthusiastic about this movie and look forward to knowing how director Jaume Collet-Serra treats this powerful character on the silverscreen.

2) The Flash

The Flash is all set to be released on Novermber 4, 2022. Starring Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen AKA Flash, the movie is expected to offer fans with a plethora of action-packed moments that will leave them on the edge of their seats.

Though this superhero has featured in a number of movies in the past few decades, this one will take the Flashverse to a completely new dimension. The movie has also cast Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in the roles of Batman, from different timelines.

3) Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman will return once again on the silverscreen in his second solo movie, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The movie is set to be released on March 17, 2023 (source: IMDb) and will star Hollywood hunk Jason Momoa.

This movie will be a sequel to the first Aquaman movie released in 2018. DC fans can expect a whole lot of underwater action sequences where the Atlantian demigod will be seen taking down evil forces. The movie is directed by James Wan and is currently in the post-production phase.

4) Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

In 2019, DC fans witnessed the silverscreen debut of Shazam, yet another powerful superhero from the pages of Diamond Comics. On December 16, 2022, the superhero will return once again to the big screen in his second solo movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the movie will have Zachary Levi in the role of Shazam. This is going to be yet another action-packed ride for fans that will be coupled with comical moments. Other actors who will be starring in the movie are Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, Ross Butler, and more.

Edited by Gunjan