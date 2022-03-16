When will The Flash Season 8, Episode 7 air? Sneak peek teases swift return to the streets of Central City

The Flash had kept fans waiting for a long time to see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) in action. Though the show returned to the CW network last week, it focused on wrapping up the season seven finale following Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and her brother Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher) in their attempt to repair the timeline.

The last episode was brilliant, drawing from the legendary "Flashpoint" arc, but it still missed the day-to-day gimmicks of Allen and his team that made The Flash special. This week's episode, titled "Lockdown," looks to bring some of it back. It will air on March 16, 2022.

The latest episode will also continue the saga from the five-part Armageddon event as Barry Allen deals with the consequences of what's coming next.

The Flash S8 E7 trailer: Goldface's invasion

The exciting promo that CW released hints at a very intense episode of Flash involving the iconic villain Goldface (Damion Politier). The crisis will include the Central City Police Department. Barry Allen and Kristan Kramer (Carmen Moore) must work with each other, leaving their differences behind, to come out on top of this adversity.

The official synopsis, as released by CW, reads:

"When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry and Kramer must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely; Caitlin learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark."

What happened in the previous episode?

The last episode of the DC superhero show dealt with the time-traveling siblings, Bart and Nora, in their quest to rectify accidental wrongs in the timeline. Their journey took them back to 2013, when the superheroes prevented mass casualties during the Royal Flush Gang’s heist.

Though it did not fix every timeline inconsistency, it did wrap up a long drawn saga.

Where to watch the latest episode of The Flash?

The upcoming episode of the superhero drama will air on the CW channel on March 16, 2022, at 10 pm ET. The show will also be available for streaming on the CW's official streaming site, where you can find all the previous episodes of the show.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia