When will Charmed Season 4, Episode 1 air? Release date, plot, and more about The CW show's premiere

After a fascinating end to the third season, Charmed will return to CW on March 11, 2022, with the new season's premiere. Things turned ugly by the end of the previous season as it ended with one major character's death. The upcoming episode will pick up the story of Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and their lives after the demise of their older sister.

The first episode of the new season is titled 'Not That Girl,' and it will see Mel and Maggie engage in different things and adapt to new lifestyles to cope with the death of their sister and mentor Macy (Madeleine Mantock). Simultaneously, a young woman's life is turned upside down as she discovers she is the New Third.

Charmed @cw_charmed Where are the #Charmed ones now? Season 4 premieres Friday, March 11! Where are the #Charmed ones now? Season 4 premieres Friday, March 11! https://t.co/4om1EZQmUV

Charmed season 4 promo: Who is the "New Third"?

The big question the previous season left unanswered was how the Vera sisters are going to cope in the face of the new adversity without the power of The Three or the help and guidance from their elder sister Macy. However, the show hints at a New Third. The New Third is an intriguing addition and as of now there isn't much detail available about this new character.

The synopsis for the first episode of the show reads:

'Mel and Maggie are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy; Mel distracts herself with new flings at the magical hotspot, the Blue Camellia bar, while Maggie is taking on more than her share of demon hunting. Meanwhile, Harry is struggling, mourning his lost love, and Jordan has teamed up with Maggie while navigating his newfound magical powers.'

It further continues:

'Across the country in Philadelphia, an unsuspecting young woman is living her life of mechanic by day, muralist by night…when she's suddenly thrust into a new world, coming face to face with the women she's inexplicably seen in her dreams. Just as Mel, Maggie, and Harry are uncovering information about this mysterious new person, Josefina goes missing on her way to a pixie-pledging ceremony, and Mel and Maggie must rely on their "New Third" to help their cousin.'

The long synopsis describes the new life the major characters of Charmed are living after the end of the third season. The creators have purposefully concealed details about the New Third to build up intrigue. However, the synopsis does hint at a new adversary.

Charmed @cw_charmed Mel Vera is back in the house! Season 4 premieres Friday at 8/7c! #Charmed Mel Vera is back in the house! Season 4 premieres Friday at 8/7c! #Charmed https://t.co/BalBZ2Ffsp

There will be a lot of changes when the first episode of the season airs. Fans can expect to see more developed characters and a more advanced storyline.

When will Not That Girl be released?

The new episode of Charmed will be released on March 11, 2022, on the CW channel. It will also be available for streaming on the official CW website. It airs at 8.00 pm ET. Stay tuned for more updates.

