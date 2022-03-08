When will Kung Fu Season 2 Episode 1 air? Release date, plot, trailer, and more

After a great first season, CW's Kung Fu is ready for a swift return to TV screens with its second season on March 9, 2022. The two-part first episode of the second season will be titled "Year of the Tiger." The second part will premiere on March 16, 2022.

The CW series originally premiered in April 2021. After a fascinating first season dealing with martial arts, crime, corruption, and Shaolin values, the Olivia Liang starrer will return to continue the tale of Nicky Shane and her slow rise against the world of crime and injustice.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Kung Fu.

Check out the promo for Kung Fu season 2, episode 1

The promo for Kung Fu season 2 hints at a very exciting premise, with things looking darker and faster-paced than the previous season. It will also see Nicky (Olivia Liang) develop her techniques even more and we will know what transpired with her after the end of the last season left fans on a cliffhanger.

Based on the promo, it would seem the show will not waste much time before engaging high gear from the outset. The first episode, titled "Year of the Tiger: Part I," will deal with a break-in at the Shen residency. The official synopsis reads:

"After a break-in at the Shen residence, Nicky begins to suspect that Russell Tan may be involved; Althea begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce; an unexpected visitor rocks the family to their core."

Fans can expect a great start to the second season of Kung Fu. Additionally, Liang has hinted at many great episodes in the second season, with compelling plots and regular cliffhangers. Speaking to Nerds and Beyond, Olivia Liang said:

"Every single script that we’ve read has been a huge cliffhanger. Every episode is so epic and has felt like a finale, and we as the cast are so eager every single episode to find out what happens next. So, I’m really excited for the fans to also experience that hunger for “oh no what’s next? No, don’t stop there!”

Year of the Tiger: Part I premieres on March 9, 2022

The first episode of the second season will premiere on the CW channel on March 9, 2022. It will also be released on the CW streaming service, where the entire first season of the show is also available.

