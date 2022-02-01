Who is Lucy Barrett? Meet the new witch replacing Macy in 'Charmed' Season 4

A new Charmed One for The CW's Charmed reboot has been found.

Australian Lucy Barrett has joined Melonie Diaz (Mel) and Sarah Jeffery (Maggie) as leads in the upcoming fourth season of the CBS Studios series. They released a stunning new promo for Season 4 on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Who is replacing Macy in Charmed Season 4?

Madeleine Mantock, who played Macy for the first three seasons, left the show at the end of Season 3, making the announcement just before the series finale aired.

Mel and Maggie were left without their third sister, Macy, who died after defeating the Whispering Evil that had taken over her body and, unfortunately, irreparably harming herself in the process. Mel and Maggie learn of the existence of a new Charmed One in this new Season 4 trailer.

Lucy Barrett was previously announced as the new Charmed One, though key details about the character, such as her name, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie, have yet to be revealed.

The actress, who was born in Melbourne, rose to prominence in 2010s. She made her debut by appearing in Emo the Musical, Double Date Night, and The Wrong Girl. Her more prominent roles in hit shows include Neighbors, Co-Ed, and Halifax: Retribution.

Discussing her role during casting in September 2021, showrunners Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna, and Joey Falco said:

“What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

What is Lucy's role in Season 4?

Following the death of their sister Macy, the newly chosen one will give Mel and Maggie a second chance to fulfill their destiny. And it couldn't have come at a better moment, because a strange new foe is lurking in the shadows, sowing fear in the magical realm.

But as this new enemy pulls the three of them and their allies Harry and Jordan deeper into a twisted game, the question is whether or not this new trio is prepared for what lies ahead. Or will their lack of expertise working together endanger the entire world?

Also Read Article Continues below

Season 4 of Charmed will premiere on The CW on Friday, March 11.

Edited by R. Elahi