When did Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger get married? Relationship timeline explored as couple celebrates wedding anniversary 

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The couple took to their Instagram profiles, posting thoughtful messages for each other. The actor has been busy with his Jurassic World Dominion movie promotions but took time off to celebrate his marriage with his wife, who recently gave birth.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram and called Katherine Schwarzenegger his “strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate wife.” He continued:

“I’m a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!”

Chris Pratt shared a picture of himself posing with his wife, children, and rabbits. He also took to his Instagram story, in which it appeared that the couple was celebrating their marriage in a low-key manner by going on a coffee date.

The 32-year-old also took to her Instagram account to praise her husband. She then called Pratt her “love angel face" and continued:

“I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever. You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything”

The author also noted that Chris Pratt has been the “best postpartum caretaker” who made soup for her “every night.” She added:

“to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy. Happy anniversary!”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger relationship timeline explored

The couple started dating in 2018, just a year after Pratt confirmed his divorce from Anna Farris. Pratt and Farris were in an eight-year-long marriage and welcomed their son Jack together in 2012.

The first time the couple was seen together (Image via Mega)

Pratt and Schwarzenegger hinted at being in a relationship in June 2018 after the two were seen biking together at a Santa Barbara Park. In 2018, US Weekly confirmed that they met through the author’s mother Maria Shriver. The source added:

“They’re dating. They’re really into each other.”

A month later, the couple attended church along with Pratt’s son Jack.

In the following months, the paparazzi spotted the couple together, making their relationship Instagram official. In November 2018, Chris Pratt alluded to his relationship with Schwarzenegger when he reposted a caption on Instagram written by the author. The two were addressing the California wildfires.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger (Image via Mega)

In January 2019, the couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram. The two embraced each other as the newly turned fiancée showed off her massive engagement ring. The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote in the caption:

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

In June 2019, the couple married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. US Weekly reported that there were “around 60 guests” invited.

In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first daughter together and named her Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Last month, the couple welcomed their second baby together, Elouise Christina.

