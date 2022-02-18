Elvis Trailer: 5 things to know from the first look at the biopic

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis has now become one of the most anticipated films of 2022. After years of rumors circulating around an Elvis Presley biopic, the Australian director has confirmed that the biopic will finally hit theaters in June of 2022.

Baz Luhrmann is an Australian fillmaker best known for his classics such as The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge! and William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet. He also made it official that American actor Austin Butler will be playing the legendary rockstar in his new all-time greatest creation, Elvis.

Tom Hanks will be joining the ranks alongside Butler as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis's abiding manager, while Olivia DeJonge will star as Priscilla Presley.

The movie will depict Elvis's career he led as the King of Rock 'n' Roll close at hand with his manager and his ultimate rise to fame. It will take viewers on a journey from Presley's childhood through his first hit single Heartbreak Hotel to several of his personal life-episodes before his death at Graceland Estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Covering almost 21 years of his life in the American spotlight, here's what fans need to know about the movie.

Five things to know about the biopic Elvis after the drop of its official trailer

1) The movie, set to premiere on June 24, 2022, recently dropped its official trailer

Warner Bros. dropped the official trailer for Elvis marking The King's arrival this summer, showing the Zoey 101 star revamped as the legendary King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Reportedly, Butler said:

"When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning. For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching."

The team hustled for more than two years with the filming and production of the movie due to the difficult pandemic situation. The trailer was finally dropped on February 17, 2022, after Luhrmann's confirmation in November 2021 about the movie's release.

2) Austin Butler will play the legendary King of Rock 'n' Roll in the biopic

A few talented actors such as Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort tossed in their names to play the King. With so many popular names at the auditions, Luhrmann finally decided to pick Austin Butler. Butler is mostly known for his supporting roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Nickelodeon's Zoey 101.

Elvis will be Butler's benchmark role working alongside a few of the greatest names in Hollywood, including Tom Hanks, Baz Luhrmann and Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin. Concurrently, Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, a comparatively newer name in Hollywood, plays the role of Priscilla Presley.

3) The movie will focus on the relationship between Elvis and his long-term manager, Colonel Tom Parker

Elvis Presley with his long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Image via Pinterest)

Baz Lahrmann's film aims to focus on the relationship the King shared with his close friend and manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be playing the role of his manager, giving life to the relationship the two shared for almost 21 years.

Vogue stated:

"Tom Hanks will appear as Elvis’s manager, a former carnival worker who launched the King’s career in the mid-’50s by negotiating a contract for him at RCA—ultimately staying with Elvis until his death in 1977."

Reportedly, Tom Parker influenced most of the rockstar's life's professional and personal decisions while also taking a notable cut from his fortunes. It is even said that he influenced Presley's marriage to Priscilla, believing it would bring the star much-needed exposure.

4) The filming took place mainly in Queensland despite the notable American plotline

More than 50 years after King's death, his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, has become one of the most visited private houses in the entire nation. According to reports, the Colonial Revival residence was refurbished in a studio in Queensland and a few sets from his late 60s and early 70s Vegas performances.

July 31, 1969 was the turning point of his career when he performed at the International Hotel in front of a huge crowd of more than 2000 people, including Cary Grant and Paul Anka. It was on that night that his life took a unique turn after spending years making dreadful Hollywood movies.

5) Academy Award winner Catherine Martin is administering the costumes

Unsurprisingly, Catherine Martin has previously worked with her husband Luhrmann on two of his greatest hits, Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby. Her unique and eccentric design talents have been incorporated into his to-be-hit Elvis. Since Elvis was born in deprivation, his clothes underlined his startling accomplishments.

Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Swae Lee inspired by the King's style (Image via @bazluhrmann/Instagram)

Over the years, his unique style has influenced artists, especially during present times when Rock 'n' Roll is trending once again. Both Harry Styles and Tupac were heavily inspired by The King.

