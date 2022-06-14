What time will Love & Anarchy Season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about Swedish romcom

Netflix will air the second season of the Swedish romantic comedy Love & Anarchy on June 16 at 3.00 am ET/midnight PT. The series focuses on the flirtatious relationship between a highly ambitious consultant and a charming IT assistant.

The first season premiered in November 2020 to highly positive reviews from critics. Fans can read further to know the release time of Love & Anarchy Season 2 on Netflix, apart from other details.

Love & Anarchy Season 2: Here's what to expect

Love & Anarchy Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday. The first season established the relationship between Sofie and Max, as they bond over playing quirky games challenging societal norms and beliefs.

However, what starts as frivolous flirting becomes more serious as the series progresses, causing complications in their lives. The finale ended on a deliberately ambiguous note, leaving Max and Sofie's future uncertain.

Season 2 is expected to provide answers to the numerous questions surrounding the choice that Sofie has to make: Will she prioritize happiness over her family life? Or will she break up with Max?

Season 1 mainly received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised the show's lighthearted tone and comic charm. While some pointed out that the story doesn't provide enough background and context for the central couple's relationship, fans can expect a deeper look at their lives in the second season.

Netflix released a trailer for the second season on May 26, showing several intimate moments involving the lead couple. It also maintained the sensuously charming tone while touching upon the numerous conflicts various characters in the show face.

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives.''

Love & Anarchy cast

The series stars Ida Engvoll in the lead role of Sofie and Bjorn Mosten as Max.

The former has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Nobody Owns Me, A Man Called Ove, The Team, and many more. She also has a distinguished body of work in theatre, having played several acclaimed roles over the last decade.

Mosten, on the other hand, is a young and aspiring actor and model who's widely known for his breakout role as Max in Love & Anarchy. He is also a model and has a degree in civil engineering.

Apart from Ida Engvoll and Bjorn Mosten, the series stars several others in significant roles, including:

Johannes Bah Kuhnke as Johan

Björn Kjellman as Ronny

Reine Brynolfsson as Friedrich

Carla Sehn as Caroline

Gizem Erdogan as Denise

The series was created by Lisa Langseth, known for films like Hotell, Euphoria, and Pure. Along with Alex Haridi, Langseth serves as the head writer of the show.

