5 new Prime Video releases in July 2022

Amazon Prime Video has some major lineups of original TV series scheduled for July. With every new month, OTT platforms have a list of new shows and movies to be released. Viewers are always left spoilt for choice. The streamer recently released the entire list of new releases, and it has some big names.

The new Amazon Prime Video shows and movies in July cover the entire gamut of entertainment, from militaristic revenge thrillers to progressive teen high school rom-coms. From Chris Pratt's new action thriller, The Terminal List, to the TV adaptation of Image Comics' hit series Paper Girls, the streaming platform will have something for everyone.

We have customized a list for July to binge-watch so you can mark your calendars.

The Terminal List and more are coming to Prime Video in July 2022

1) The Terminal List

Releasing on: July 1, 2022

Starring: Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Riley Keough, JD Pardo, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, Jeanne Triplehorn, LaMonica Garrett, Tyner Rushing, Alexis Louder

The month of July in Prime Video will be starting with a bang with the highly anticipated action-thriller. The series will be based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. Chris Pratt will star in the lead role. Oscar-winner Antoine Fuqua directed the conspiracy thriller series’ premiere.

The series follows the life of James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home after his entire platoon was wiped out in an ambush. Seeking revenge for his squad, Reece returns home to his family with disturbing memories from the event and questions his sanity. Action and drama emerge as Reece realizes he is up against compelling forces that put his and his loved ones' lives in danger.

2) Paper Girls

Releasing on: July 29, 2022

Starring: Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza, Nate Corddry

Releasing at the end of the month on Prime video, the series is an upcoming science-fiction drama streaming television series based on the comic book series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The series has a promising premise with time travel as the core is expected to be a sure hit.

Set in 1988, after Halloween, four teenage paper girls go their usual route when they are caught between warring time-travelers who want to change the outcome of history. As they travel between past, present, and future, they come across their future versions and must decide whether they will accept or reject their destiny.

3) Don't Make Me Go

Releasing on: July 15, 2022

Starring: Jon Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario, Josh Thomson, Otis, Dhanji, Stefania LaVie Owen, Mitchell Hope, Jen Van Epps. Jemaine Clement

Written by Vera Herbert and directed by Hannah Marks, Don't make me go is a 2022 adventure dramedy film. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13, 2022, and will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 15, 2022.

Cho stars as a single dad who, after discovering he has a terminal illness, begins a journey from California to New Orleans with his teenage daughter to attend his 20th college reunion to reunite her with her estranged mother. Cho tries to compensate for all the years of love and support he would miss with his teenage daughter.

4) Anything's Possible

Releasing on: July 22, 2022

Starring: Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Grant Reynolds, Caroline Travers, Lav Raman, Tordy Clark

The film is an upcoming American coming-of-age romantic comedy film, the directorial debut of Billy Porter and written by Ximena García Lecuona, released on Prime Video. This one is a Gen Z coming-of-age story following trans student Kelsa played by Eva Reign.

Kelsa, a confident high school girl also trans, is steering through her senior year. Her classmate Khal crushes on her and eventually musters the courage to ask her out, despite knowing the drama it would cause. The young couple showcases young love's joy, tenderness, and pain.

5) Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher

Releasing on: July 22, 2022

Starring: Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Russell Crowe, Marton Csokas, Jodhi May, Julian Glover, Steven Berkoff, Glen Fox, Lucy Martin, Olivia Chenery, Noeleen Comiskey

Directed by Daniel Grahams, Prizefighter is an untold story of a boxing champion. It is an upcoming British-American biographical drama film about the birth of boxing, written by Matt Hookings, to be released on Prime Video. Set in the 1800s, Bristol, England, Jem Belcher were the sport of kings and a gifted young boxer who fought his way to becoming champion of England. He became the youngest ever world champion, went blind at 22, and died at 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far