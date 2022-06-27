What time will The Terminal List Season 1 air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer and all about Chris Pratt's show

Prime Video's upcoming action thriller The Terminal List, featuring Chris Pratt in the role of a Navy SEAL, is set to premiere on July 1, 2022. The streaming platform usually airs new releases at 3 a.m. ET, so viewers can expect to find the first season ready to binge over the weekend.

Based on Jack Carr's best-selling novel of the same name, the series was executive produced by Chris Pratt and John Schumacher (Indivisible Productions) and Antoine Fuqua (Fuqua Films).

The series follows James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home as the sole survivor of an ambush during a covert mission. It gradually descends into mystery, intrigue and explosive action. Adding to the authenticity of the thrilling action is the contribution of real-life Navy SEALs in the writer's room.

The Terminal List: Release date, time and where to watch

The eight-episode action-thriller starring Chris Pratt is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 1, 2022. Since the streamer usually drops new releases around 3 a.m. ET, viewers can expect the series to be released by then.

Over the course of eight hours, the first season of the gripping, action-packed series is set to enthral viewers, similar to a single full-length film. So, prepare for a weekend binge on Chris Pratt's latest high stakes drama.

What is The Terminal List about?

The plot of Prime Video's upcoming series surrounds the trauma and subsequent vengeance of James Reece (Chris Pratt), a Navy SEAL who returned to his family as the sole survivor of an ambush. Plagued with conflicting memories and questions about his own culpability, Reece battles severe PTSD upon his return.

The rogue action-adventure begins as more information emerges and Reece realises that greater, darker powers are at work against him. As he plans to avenge the murder of his entire platoon, he must protect his family and loved ones.

The trailer for the series was released on May 18, 2022, and features high adrenaline military action, with guns blazing and the horrors of war juxtaposed with national identity. It offers a first look at Chris Pratt as a ruthless and rogue James Reece battling PTSD and a system that promotes war and uses people like pawns.

Who all will appear in The Terminal List Season 1?

Headlining the Prime Video action-thriller is Chris Pratt in the role of Lt. Commander James Reece. Usually seen in happy-go-lucky and comedic roles, it will be interesting to see Pratt in the role of a cut-throat action hero who probably never smiles.

The series also stars Taylor Kitsch as Reece's best friend Ben Edwards. Additionally, Jai Courtney, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw and many others are set to appear in the eight-episode series.

Will there be more seasons of The Terminal List?

David DiGilio's action drama starring Chris Pratt is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. The book series also includes True Believer, Savage Son, The Devil's Hand, and In The Blood: A Thriller. Thus, writers and creators have abundant source material to create subsequent seasons. However, whether Amazon decides to order more seasons for the series remains to be seen.

Catch The Terminal List Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video on July 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far