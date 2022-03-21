Where to buy Katie Sturino X Amazon collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Katie Sturino is collaborating with Amazon for an inclusive collection with a range of multiple sizes. The Katie Sturino x Amazon The Drop collection will be launched on Amazon on March 22, 2022.

Amazon is currently collaborating with the Megababe founder for the most size-inclusive collection ever to be carried in 'The Drop' section. The line will carry an eight-piece Spring 2022 fashion collection in a size range of XXS to 5XL. The collection will be available for 30 hours after the drop, i.e., March 23, 2022.

More about the Katie Sturino x Amazon collection

Katie Sturnio X Amazon The Drop (Image via @amazonfashion/Instagram)

The e-commerce giant's fashion category launched a fashion section called 'The Drop' to help customers follow popular influencers' styles. According to Amazon:

"The Drop is your inside source for style inspiration from global influencers. Shop limited-edition collections from your favorite, or soon to be favorite, style icons. Discover emerging trends and take style cues from those in the know."

For Katie Sturino’s Amazon Spring 2022 collection, Katie took inspiration from Milan-esque fashion and picked up pieces that were comfortable yet chic in bright colors like yellow, pink, and red.

The eight-piece collection includes apparel items such as pink and red check-patterned kaftans, a red jumpsuit, a matching set of casual red blazers and pants, a white and yellow caftan, and many other bright pieces.

In a press release, Katie Sturino spoke about her upcoming spring collection and the color inspiration:

"I wanted bright colors because I know that’s how I feel most confident and comfortable when I’m wearing something, especially just a single tonal look. I wanted pieces that were going to allow women to style them with their wardrobe that they already have or they can buy the full look."

Speaking about Katie Sturino x Amazon's collaboration, Katie expressed her excitement:

"Amazon brings something really unique to the plus-size space. First of all, they offer plus-size clothing already and have for a while. They also have the ability to offer trendy, affordable and fashionable items for plus-size women. I think that’s something unique and I’m excited to be a part of it."

She further spoke about her favorite pieces from the collection, explaining that kaftans are the most comfortable option to wear daily. At the same time, she also loves the separates such as blazers and trousers combinations because she can play mix-and-match for those with other pieces from her wardrobe. She added:

"Even though it may sound intimidating to wear a red jumpsuit, the whole point of my platform is that everyone should have fun with fashion and express themselves. This collection makes it easy for women of any size to do that."

Katie Sturino X Amazon The Drop collection will be launched on March 22, 2022, on Amazon's "Welcome to The Drop" website. The collection will retail at a price of $100 or less and can only be availed for 30 hours after the drop.

Edited by R. Elahi