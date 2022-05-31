What time will The Boys Season 3 air on Prime Video? More about Jensen Ackles' show

The Boys, the much-celebrated and highly acclaimed action-packed superhero satire series, is finally returning with its highly awaited Season 3, this June 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Over the last two seasons, the series has gained worldwide popularity due to its dark comedy.

The show has been gleaned from the beloved comic book series of the same name, written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Eric Kripke has served as the developer of the show.

Season 3 is all set to star Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jensen Ackles and several others.

Since the renewal news for Season 3 of the series was announced by Prime Video, the show has already begun to create a lot of anticipation and buzz among viewers.

With the show's Season 2 ending on such an intriguing note, it is safe to say that fans are eagerly waiting to witness the upcoming storm Season 3 is about to create.

Without further ado, let's dig deep and find out all about The Boys Season 3 before it arrives on the popular streaming platform Prime Video.

Know all about The Boys Season 3

What is the release date of The Boys Season 3?

The Boys Season 3 is all set to make its debut on June 3 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with its first three episodes. Season 3 will reportedly have eight episodes in total. The rest of the episodes will be launched on a weekly basis until the season finale, which will premiere on July 8, 2022.

The official synopsis of Season 3 of the series, given along with the trailer by Prime Video, writes:

"It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

It looks like Season 3 will take the audience on a fierce and quite wild ride.

How's the trailer for Season 3 looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the Prime Video show's Season 3 here.

The official trailer was dropped by Prime Video on May 16, 2022. Since the release of the trailer, fans can't wait to see how the thrilling show will unfold in its third season.

By the looks of the trailer, it seems like it will be full of jaw-dropping action, stunning visuals, gore, wild humor and gripping performances from the lead cast members. Most significantly, the arrival of a brand new super is bound to create quite the storm.

Who are the cast members of The Boys Season 3?

Reportedly, the highly intriguing cast list for the show's third season will include its regular stars, entailing Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Jack Quiad as Hughie Campbell.

One of the biggest stars joining the ensemble cast list for Season 3 is Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

Other cast members who will also be returning for Season 3 are Giancarlo Esposito, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford and Jessie T. Usher.

Don't forget to watch The Boys Season 3, premiering this June 3rd, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

