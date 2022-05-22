What will come to Prime Video in June 2022? Shows and movies to look forward to

Amazon Prime Video's most significant releases for 2022 have been teased, including The Lord Of The Rings series, season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Masiel, season three of The Boys, and many more.

Whether you're searching for adult drama or family entertainment, a simple action or complicated stories — or perhaps just the best rugby team in the world — you'll find something to your liking in our June Prime highlights.

After the success of shows like Outer Range and the forthcoming promise of shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon will be seeking to gain more footing in the market with its original content, with The Boys leading the effort.

This article concentrates on original content, with particular attention dedicated to well-known or highly anticipated films and shows. Since some of the information isn't available yet, there will be more updates once fresh additions become available.

Prime Video releases in June 2022 you shouldn't miss

4) Fairfax- Season 2 (June 10)

According to a new video, season 2 of Amazon's Prime Video animated comedy Fairfax has an official release date. The comedy follows a gang of middle schoolers seeking to obtain popularity on Fairfax Avenue, the epicenter of a hyper beast society. The show's first eight episodes premiered in October 2021, thanks to executive producers Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley.

Season 2 of Fairfax will be another eight-episode run on Prime Video, focusing on the coming-of-age fight for belonging and self-expression. Billy Porter, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, Camila Mendes, Tim Simons, Guy Fieri, and Mark Proksch, to name a few, will make special appearances in the upcoming season, which also stars Kiersey Clemons as Derica and Peter S. Kim as Benny. In addition to Hausfater, Buchsbaum, and Riley, the show was executive produced by Serious Business' Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler and BoJack Horseman's producer Peter A. Knight and Titmouse's Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio.

3) The Lake

The Lake is the first scripted Amazon Prime Video original series from Canada. The 30-minute episodic comedy, set in cottage country, will be shot in northern Ontario from August to September 2021. Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black), Julia Stiles (Hustlers, The Bourne Identity), and Madison Shamoun (#blackAF, Black-ish) are among the cast members of The Lake. The series will premiere in June 2022 and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

After a break-up with his long-term girlfriend, Justin (Jordan Gavaris) returns to the Lake in the hopes of reconnecting with his biological daughter, whom he put up for adoption as a teenager. When he discovers that his father bequeathed the family cottage to his "picture-perfect" stepsister, Maisy-May, his attempts to build fresh memories with his city-loving daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun) at the lovely lake from his youth go astray (Julia Stiles).

Terry Chen (The Expanse, A Million Little Things), Jon Dore (Funny As Hell, Humour Resources), Carolyn Scott (Pushing Tin, Goosebumps), Natalie Lisinka (Orphan Black, The Expanse), Travis Nelson (Tucker and Dale vs. Evil), Jared Scott (13 Reasons Why), and Declan Whaley (Pushing Tin, Goosebumps) round out the supporting cast (Criminal Minds).

2) The Boys- Season 3

The Boys season 3 premiere date is June 3, 2022, the official trailer confirmed. The first three episodes will be released on that date on Prime Video, with the remaining five episodes following on Fridays.

Prime Video released the first season 3 trailer for The Boys, which was unexpectedly dialogue-free. It makes up for what it lacks in words with action, which includes a superpowered Billy Butcher, a new look at Solider Boy and Crimson Countess, multiple exploding bodies, and Homelander... milking a cow.

A commercial for a restaurant called Buster Beaver's also appears in the trailer, and Kripke claims on Twitter that "#BusterBeaver & his Pizza Pals are vital to the Season 3 storyline." We'll have to wait and see how that goes.

While no new trailers have been released, a recent photograph of Billy Butcher, Frenchie, The Female, and Mother's Milk dressed to kill in identical jumpsuits has been revealed.

1) The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released on Prime Video. The series, which is based on Jenny Han's books (yes, the same Jenny Han who wrote the To All the Boys trilogy! ), is a coming-of-age tale that will capture hearts this summer.

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama about a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, the ever-changing relationship between mothers and their offspring, and the enduring strength of strong female friendship. It's a narrative of first love, first sorrow, and the enchantment of that one perfect summer.

Isabel, aka Belly, is the main character in the story. We'll be dropping into the season when most teenagers are out having fun in the sun. Belly has been turning heads in ways she never expected. This attention, however, has placed her at the heart of a love triangle involving two brothers who are also her pals.

Together with Gabrielle Stanton, Han is the showrunner for the series. The author is also an executive producer on the show and wrote the pilot. Fans of her work will be relieved to learn that the adaptation is in her capable hands.

