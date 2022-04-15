Outer Range cast list: Who else stars in Josh Brolin's neo-Western series?

Outer Range is the new supernatural Western drama that Amazon Prime Video is bringing to its subscribers. The series will make its debut on April 15, 2022 with the first two episodes. You can watch them exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Following the premiere, the other episodes of this eight-episode series will be released in weekly installments of two.

The series follows the story of rancher Royal Abbott, who is already dealing with an intense family crisis coupled with property issues, when he is faced with a strange problem that threatens to overtake the ranch. A huge black void appears in the middle of his ranch without any concrete reason. Will Royal Abbott be able to protect his land and family from the multiple threats?

Cast list of Outer Range

Outer Range boasts an ensemble cast, starring Josh Brolin in the lead role as rancher, Royal Abbott. The rest of the Abbott family consists of Lili Taylor as Cecilia, Tom Pelphrey as Perry, Lewis Pullman as Rhett, and Olive Abercrombie as Amy. Imogen Poots plays the role of the traveler, Autumn. Others in the cast include Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Matt Lauria, Deirdre O'Connell, Tamara Podemski and Matthew Maher.

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Josh Brolin plays rancher Royal Abbott, the head of the family who controls and protects the Abbott land in Outer Range. Brolin is an American actor who has received much critical acclaim and several accolades.

The actor can be remembered from his films like Hollow Man (2000), Grindhouse (2007), No Country for Old Men (2007), Men in Black 3 (2012), and Deadpool 2 (2018). Brolin also played Marvel Comics supervillain, Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lili Taylor as Cecilia

Lili Taylor (Image via @MJLegan/Twitter)

Lili Taylor is an American actress who began her career with supporting roles in the films Mystic Pizza (1988) and Say Anything... (1989), before attaining critical and public acclaim with her starring roles in Bright Angel (1990), Dogfight (1991), Household Saints, I Shot Andy Warhol, and A Slipping-Down Life (1999).

Taylor appeared in three seasons of the ABC drama American Crime which earned her a nomination for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also had guest roles in The X-Files and Six Feet Under, for which she received two more Emmy nominations.

The trailer is intriguing, and it will be interesting to see how Royal Abbott approaches the supernatural mysteries of Wyoming while holding his family together. Catch Outer Range on Prime Video on April 15, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee