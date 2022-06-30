5 Chris Pratt movies to watch ahead of The Terminal List

While Chris Pratt is best known for his role as the intergalactic outlaw who goes by the name of Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is an exceptionally talented actor who has also starred in many other successful titles. Key among them are The Jurassic World series, Zero Dark Thirty, and The Tomorrow War.

The Terminal List is an upcoming action thriller series by Prime Videos starring Chris Pratt, set to release on July 1, 2022. The series is based on the eponymous novel and follows James Reece, a Navy SEAL as he discovers a dark force working against him and putting him and his family in danger.

Below, we have curated a quick rundown of some of the other popular films that Chris Pratt has been a part of.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the author's opinion and contains minor spoilers for the titles mentioned.

Chris Pratt movies to watch before The Terminal List drops on Amazon Prime Video

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Series

Chris Pratt's most notable role till date is definitely as the eccentric Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has appeared in seven movies so far as Peter Quill, the intergalactic space pirate.

Peter Quill is a celestial-human hybrid who was kidnapped from Earth in his childhood and raised to become a space outlaw. Pratt's dynamic personality and quirky sense of humor is one of the reasons why Star Lord became so popular.

The Guardians of the Galaxy series is a must-watch for Chris Pratt fans as well as Marvel fans alike. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

2) The Jurassic World Series

The Jurassic World is the newer and meaner version of the popular 1990s franchise, the Jurassic Park trilogy. Set 22 years after the events of the Jurassic Park trilogy, Jurassic World was immensely successful in the box office and earned $1.6 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest grossing films of all time.

Chris Pratt plays the character of Owen Grady, an ex-Navy ethologist who works with dinosaurs to make them follow orders and subsequently weaponise them. Jurassic World has retained characters from the original films but Pratt's Grady adds to the overall charm of the film while reminding us that we are in a new era.

Jurassic World just released its latest installation for the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, which was the final movie in the series. It concludes the original storyline, which started with Jurassic Park in 1993.

3) Passengers

Passengers is a 2016 American sci-fi romance movie starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in lead roles. The film tells the story of two passengers on a journey through space, who wake up from hibernation years before they are supposed to, and are forced to live out their days in the company of each other.

Jim Preston is a passenger aboard a sleeper ship enroute to Homestead II from Earth, a journey which takes 120 years. Due to malfunctions, he wakes up 90 years too early and must spend his days in solitude. After fighting suicidal thoughts, Jim decides to wake up fellow passenger Aurora to keep him company. Passengers follows their story as they spend their days aboard the seemingly ghost ship with only each other for company.

You can stream Passengers on Netflix.

4) Zero Dark Thirty

Zero Dark Thirty is a 2012 American thriller title revolving around the international manhunt for Al-Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden, which ultimately led to his death in 2011. Pratt plays a supporting role in the multistarrer as one of the Navy operators involved in the operation that took down Bin Laden.

Zero Dark Thirty is inspired from America's operation avenging the September 11 attacks and portrays the hunt for international terrorist mastermind Osama Bin Laden. The film follows Maya Harris, a CIA analyst stationed in Pakistan, as she is tasked with locating Bin Laden. The film is an ode to America's fight against terrorism and chronicles a dramatized version of Operation Neptune Spear.

Zero Dark Thirty had a successful box office run, receiving critical acclaim for acting, screenplay and direction. It also won multiple nominations at the Academy Awards and Golden Globe.

It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War is a 2021 military science fiction from the house of Amazon Originals. The movie stars Chris Pratt as a protagonist who goes to the future to fight off alien invasions.

Dan Forester is one of the many who are drafted for going to the future after humans from 2051 arrive through a time portal and inform them of an alien invasion which wipes off humanity. He travels to the future, where he is successful in creating a toxin for the Whitespikes, with his daughter.

The father-daughter duo realise that the aliens had already been on Earth for a long time, trapped below glaciers, and were able to emerge after global warming started melting icecaps. Accordingly, they device a plan to eradicate them and avert the war in order to save humanity.

Stream The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video.

Don't forget to stream Chris Pratt's upcoming title, The Terminal List, which will be dropping on Amazon Prime Videos on July 1, 2022.

