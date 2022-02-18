3 Christopher Pratt action roles that cannot be missed

Christopher Pratt is a popular American actor who has left his mark acting in television shows as well as on the silver screen. Some of his most popular roles in the recent years are in the Jurrasic World franchise and the MCU. Here are 3 action roles of Christopher Pratt that cannot be missed by any of his fans.

Christopher Pratt: 3 action roles that cannot be missed

1) James Daniel "Dan" Forester Jr

In 2021, Christopher Pratt was seen in a lead role in the sci-fi movie, The Tomorrow War. Pratt's character, James Daniel "Dan" Forester Jr., was a biology teacher and a former war veteran who had paid a couple of visits to Iraq.

The plot revolves around Pratt helping some time travelers fight a war against aliens. The movie is all about over-the-edge, action-packed scenes and Pratt has nailed playing his character with utmost perfection. This movie is a must watch for any action movie buff.

2) Owen Grady

The character, played by Christopher Pratt, needs no introduction to fans of movies from the Jurrasic world franchise. Owen Grady is a popular silver screen animal behaviorist whose job is to train velociraptors.

The character is seen in the movies Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion. Most people who have watched these movies are of the opinion that no one could have been better in the role of Owen Grady than Pratt.

3) Peter Quill / Star-Lord

One of Pratt's finest, unforgettable performances in action-packed movies is found in the MCU. Pratt was first seen in the Marvel universe in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) where he played the role of one of the protagonists, Peter Quill or Star-Lord.

The character became a fan-favorite with his very first onscreen appearance in the MCU that made the franchise cast him in the subsequent movies Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Star-Lord will once again be seen in the upcoming Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, to be released sometime next year. This is expected to be the last time Pratt will the playing the role of this superhero.

