Where to find the Nova-Lord outfit in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Outfits are all over Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Nova-Lord is one of the most desired because of its look and inspiration. Anyone who is a fan of the Nova Corps or Nova himself will want to get their hands on the outfit.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, most of the team members have outfits that match to some degree. It allows for uniformity if players want that in their customization.

That means the Nova Corps inspired outfits are available all around as well, and the Nova-Lord outfit is specifically named for Star-Lord himself. The suit itself can be found early on.

Get the Nova-Lord outfit early in Guardians of the Galaxy

Players can begin searching for the outfit when they get to Hala's Hope in Chapter 2. One of the initial objectives is to save the daughter of the Captain, and this step must be done before pursuing the Nova-Lord outfit.

After Star-Lord and the squad have saved the Captain's daughter, players will end up in the lower section of the ship. This area is full of machinery and cargo. Most of the underside of the ship is marked with yellow paint as well, which will indicate the correct location.

There is a cadet in this section of the ship that will lead the Guardians of the Galaxy, but players don't need to follow the entire time. They can leave to search for the Nova-Loard outfit, but keep in mind, the cadet will definitely get upset. However, that doesn't affect anything in the game.

At this point, players want to look towards the start of the section, on the lower side of this ship. There are a ton of yellow pipes and crates to mark the area for the Nova-Lord. One crate in particular will be lower to the center of the floor, and it will be marked by a triangle with a dot on each angle. Players can head over to the crate and climb under it where there is an opening.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Star-Lord will verbally announce that the cadet owes him one if the players are in the right spot. The final step is to claim the Nova-Lord outfit as a new way to customize Star-Lord. This is just one of many collectibles that players can equip in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul