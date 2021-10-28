How to get Basic and Advanced Components in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Even the Guardians of the Galaxy need some extra firepower where they can get it, and Basic or Advanced Components are the way to bring those upgrades to the team. Basic and Advanced Components are what allow players to progress while giving Star-Lord more power.

Like many other games, Guardians of the Galaxy has players searching the worlds they are in to find upgrades. Basic and Advanced Components are scattered all over the differing levels, and players will need to go out of their way in search of the additional power spikes. While effort is needed to find them, there is a perk that can help players in their search for upgrades.

Finding Basic and Advanced Components in Guardians of the Galaxy

Players will need to search for both kinds of Components, but they have different degrees of rarity in the game. Basic Components are more common, and they are marked by a white glow. Advanced Components are marked with a yellow glow instead and are tougher to find, as the name suggests.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy isn't a massive open world, so players can guarantee that they will find Components at every level. But players will still need to look into every nook and cranny to make sure they don't miss any of the potential upgrades. Basic Components will be slightly hidden but fairly easy to find. Advanced Components can take players off the beaten path along platforming-based areas.

Any time a player finds a hidden path, it has the chance to lead to Components, so it's always going through. There's another way to make searching easier, though, beyond simply staying vigilant in Guardians of the Galaxy.

How to make searching for Basic and Advanced Components much easier

If players are having a tough time looking for the Components, there is a way to speed up the process. But first, players will need an upgrade or an augmentation to Star-Lord's visor.

The specific upgrade that players will want is called the Components Localizer. This perk will make any Components that are in the area appear on the HUD as long as players have the visor activated. For the upgrade, players will need to find additional Components on their own.

With the upgrade in hand and knowing to look for different paths, players can easily start stacking up on Components in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Edited by Shaheen Banu