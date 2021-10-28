Should players free the Nova Rock prisoner in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Freeing the Nova Rock prisoner is just one of many decisions players will need to make as they play through Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. As always, players' decisions can lead to unexpected consequences, and the 'Nova Rock' prisoner is no different.

The main goal during the 'Nova Rock' chapter is to search for a friend of Star-Lord. As the team makes its way through the level, players will stumble upon a prisoner stuck in Nova Rock. It's during those moments that players will need to make a decision.

The prisoner will beg to be freed, but does that mean players should do so?

Is it better to leave the Nova Rock prisoner alone in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Players going through Nova Rock will hear a voice that can be followed over to a cell. When players follow the voice, they will encounter the Nova Rock prisoner. He will grab the attention of the Guardians and make a case for why they should free him. Players can listen if it helps them make a decision.

Essentially, the prisoner claims that he was a victim of mistaken identity and has no business being locked up in the Nova Rock prisoner cells. After telling his story, he will point to the button that players can press to "free" the prisoner.

At this point, the decision can be made to hit the button or turn around and leave. Keep in mind that pressing the button will not free the prisoner in the traditional sense.

Instead, the Nova Rock prisoner will begin to be transported to a separate room out of sight as he yells at the team. If players walk away from the prisoner, he will also yell at the team, but the prisoner will technically live another day on Nova Rock.

Where does the Nova Rock prisoner end up?

When players get further along in the level, the fate of the Nova Rock prisoner is revealed if players choose to press the button.

His body will end up floating outside the station, and it's evident where he was sent when he disappeared in the first place. That means attempting to "free" him ultimately leads to his death.

This is just one of many decisions in Guardians of the Galaxy, but it's quite a minor one, especially when compared to others.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan