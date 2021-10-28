How to negotiate with Lady Hellbender in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Lady Hellbender will eventually become an obstacle for the Guardians of the Galaxy, and her encounter can go a couple of different ways. Negotiating with Lady Hellbender can end well for the team as long as the right options are selected beforehand.

The main aspect of the negotiations deals with selling one of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy teams. Like most of the plans the team has, they aren't as straightforward as they seem, and the Guardians secretly plan to free whoever they sell.

How to successfully negotiate with Lady Hellbender in Guardians of the Galaxy

When the Guardians of the Galaxy talk to Lady Hellbender about selling one of the team members, they will have the option of selling either Groot or Rocket. They are the only two members that can be chosen to sell to the formidable warrior lord.

Which Guardian players choose to sell absolutely makes a difference in how the negotiations go. If players want successful negotiations without much of a hitch, then they must choose Groot as the option.

If players choose Rocket as the team member to sell, then Lady Hellbender will immediately end the negotiations. At that point enemy attacks will begin, and players will need to fight their way out. On top of that, the Guardians won't get the Units they need from Lady Hellbender in the first place.

If players choose Groot, the negotiations can continue, but there are more dialog options to go through. The options that players choose can alter how much money the team earns for selling Groot.

How to get more money from Lady Hellbender in Guardians of the Galaxy

The main goal when looking to get more Units from Lady Hellbender is to focus on Drax. If players take over negotiations with Star-Lord, then the situation will ultimately end in less Units.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

First, there will be a dialog check with an option to have Drax flirt with Lady Hellbender. Afterwards, there will be a situation where Drax and Rocket end up arguing. In this case, players need to side with Drax to earn the most Units.

After the negotiations, the Guardians of the Galaxy will work together to sneak Groot out of the area and go back to their normal antics.

Edited by Siddharth Satish