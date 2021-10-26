Should you sell Groot or Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy?

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy gives players a plethora of choices to make that affect the rest of the story.

One of the more critical choices players will face as Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, is whether to sell the humanoid tree Groot or the talking raccoon Rocket to Lady Hellbender.

Lady Hellbender collects rare monsters, and Rocket and Groot are right up her alley. The best option is to sell Groot to avoid a massive confrontation that makes the Guardian's lives just a bit harder.

Sell Groot to Lady Hellbender in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The choice to sell Groot or Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Square Enix)

The plan is to sell either Groot or Rocket, then sneak in and release them after receiving the credits to pay a fine to the Nova Corps. The method can either go well or go sideways.

If you vote to sell Rocket to Lady Hellbender, she will think you are trying to trick her and respond with violence. You and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy will then have to fight your way out of her castle.

Stand your ground when selling Groot (Image via Square Enix)

Both Rocket and Groot are adamant you should sell them because Rocket wants to protect Groot, and Groot thinks selling him would be the best option for the group as a whole.

Now that you know what happens when you present Rocket for sale, you want to avoid that altogether. Vote to sell Groot to Lady Hellbender in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sell Groot to Lady Hellbender (Image via Square Enix)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lady Hellbender will offer 10,000 units, but if you let Drax negotiate and don't back down, you can walk away with 12,000. This will then take you on a stealth mission where you sneak through the throne room and beat up some bad guys.

After that, you will solve a puzzle and rescue Groot from Lady Hellbender's fortress. This option lets you see more of the world in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, therefore selling Groot over Rocket is the way to go.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar