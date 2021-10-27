Should you take Nikki or Ko-Rel's side in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy?

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy puts you in the shoes of Star-Lord and forces you to make a lot of tough choices.

No one expected the game to be this deep when it comes to the actions you make as Star-Lord and the consequences of those actions. However, it is a nice touch from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, no matter how bittersweet it may be.

One of those hard choices revolves around a young girl named Nikki and an ex of Star-Lords named Ko-Rel. When it comes to picking a side, you will want to side with Nikki.

Side with Nikki instead of Ko-Rell in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ko-Rel arresting Star-Lord (Image via Square Enix)

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

At the start of Chapter 2 in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, you will be met with the first choice that genuinely affects the latter portions of the game. Do you hide the Llama or the Tech Guardians?

Regardless of your choice there, Star-Lord and company will be arrested and brought aboard a ship. This is where you will meet Nikki, a cadet tasked with escorting you to the ship's brig.

The Nova Corps (Image via Square Enix)

Of course, things take a turn in true Guardians of the Galaxy fashion, and Star-Lord and Nikki are separated from the rest of the team. This gives you a chance to get to know Nikki better.

Some dialogue options aren't consequential along the way. The natural choice comes in the elevator. Nikki has gotten hold of a security key that allows her to wander the ship as she wishes.

She isn't supposed to have it, and you can instead give it to Ko-Rel. Doing that will make things harder later on in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Take Nikki's side by selecting "Take the Blame."

The choices to side with Ko-Rel or Nikki (Image via Square Enix)

Star-Lord will tell Ko-Rel that he hacked the doors and Nikki had nothing to do with it. As a thank you gesture, Nikki will give you the security key, which is a Compendium item that can go completely missed.

Once you reach Chapter 7, you will be able to use the key given to you by Nikki to open doors and gather collectibles to help with 100% completion. The opposite, siding with Ko-Rel, has no benefit in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar