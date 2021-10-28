How to get through the Fog Maze of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Puzzles like the Fog Maze are an integral part of the gameplay in Guardians of the Galaxy. If players want to progress, they will have plenty of puzzles to solve ahead of them, and the Fog Maze itself is waiting to be taken on at Chapter 10.

As Mantis leads the team through the area, players will eventually make their way to some fog. The fog will get thicker as the team goes further in until players reach the Fog Maze itself. At this point, players will need to be careful with what they say, as the Fog Maze is certainly not friendly and can mean danger.

Getting through the Fog Maze safely in Guardians of the Galaxy

When players make their way into the main Fog Maze room following Mantis and the team, everyone will complain about hearing voices. At first, they are muffled and it can be hard to tell what exactly the voices are saying.

Star-Lord will attempt to tell the team what he thinks is hiding within the Fog Maze. However, it's up to the player to decide what Star-Lord says, and there are a few different options for what he thinks is hiding in the fog. Whichever option is chosen will appear in the fog.

The Fog Maze listens to what the team is saying, and it takes the form of the enemies they assume are hiding. That means any option that players choose will appear, but it's possible to say nothing and wait the encounter out. If players keep choosing an enemy, the encounter will simply continue.

Without saying anything and summoning enemies, players can then move through the Fog Maze to the second part of the puzzle.

Ending the Fog Maze in Guardians of the Galaxy

In the second part of the Fog Maze, players are confronted much harder by the fog and more enemies will appear. Players are tasked with taking out the fog for good, but first, some of the team members need to be taken.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is a tunnel that can be seen with radar which shows a tunnel to stop the fog. Rocket needs to go through, but he can't be convinced until a couple members of the team disappear. Once they do, Rocket will destroy the barrier and make his way to the fog source.

All that's left to do is survive and take down the main source when Rocket comes back out, and the players can move on in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Edited by R. Elahi